Baylor football has one starter out vs. Cincinnati
Baylor is back in action on Saturday after suffering a road loss last weekend to TCU in Fort Worth. After taking their third loss of the season, the Bears are looking to get back on track against Cincinnati in Ohio. The Beacats enter the game ranked No. 21 and Cincinnati has a very explosive offense led by QB Brendan Sorsby.
Luckily, it appears Baylor is as healthy as its been this season -- save for the season-ending injuries it has faced.
Final injury report
Ahead of the game, Baylor released its availability report, and there aren't any surprises on it. S Carl Williams will miss yet another game, but he's the only real factor on the list. In fact, CB Tevin Wiliams should be back on the field against the Bearcats after missing last week against TCU. He is listed as a game-time decision, but was listed as probable on Friday.
While the defense will miss Carl Williams for another game, the offense is in great shape. All the WRs and TEs are in good shape. Sawyer Robertson will have his full force of weapons for a good UC defense.
Out:
- S Carl Wiliams
- S Michael Allen
- WR Mason Dossett
- S Demetrius Brisbon
- LB Jaylin Jones
- OL Wes Tucker
How to watch the game
- Date: October 25th, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. CT
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN+
History between the two programs
Cincinnati is one of the new teams that came into the Big 12 Conference. UC came over from the AAC back in 2023 and that was the first time Baylor had ever played the Bearcats. In 2023, playing in Ohio, the Bears defeated UC, 32-29.
Baylor found itself up 29-14 in the game, but a late rally from the Bearcats made the game much closer. QB Blake Shapen threw for 316 yards and a TD against UC in the game. Baylor struggled to get anything going on the ground back in 2023 against UC. Dominic Richardson led the Bears with 37 yards on eight carries. It was WR Ketron Jackson who impressed. Catching five passes for 130 yards, Jackson helped the Baylor offense move up and down the field.