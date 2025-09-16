Baylor Football: Stock up, stock down after Baylor's blowout win over Samford
This past weekend, the Baylor Bears defeated the Samford Bulldogs, 42-7. The offense was impressive with five different players who scored touchdowns. The defense played better, as expected, and avoided any panic that would come from a bad performance against a team like Samford.
Stock Up - Bryson Washington
Bryson Washington reinforced what we already thought of him with his impressive performance. Washington had 21 carries for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns. Washington showed his power by breaking tackles and pushing the pile for extra yards. He was also able to make defenders miss, and show off his speed. Although Washington had a good game last week against SMU - I like that he was more efficient this week, and is continuing to ascend this season.
Stock Up - The Defense
The defense played well this week, as you would expect, playing a smaller school like Samford. The Bears' defense forced four turnovers, while holding Samford to just 7 points and under 200 total yards. Yes, this performance was against underdog Samford. However, building confidence is always a good thing, no matter the opponent.
Stock Down - Sawyer Robertson
By no means am I low on Sawyer Robertson, but he had two bad interceptions in this game. The first interception looked like Robertson did not see the safety, who was easily able to undercut the route and make the pick. The second interception was a severe underthrow. Robertson was going towards the sideline, but his throw was at least a few yards short of his intended receiver. Robertson did have three touchdown passes, but I would like to see him be more efficient and clean up the mistakes.
Baylor takes on Arizona State in primetime at 6:30 pm CT for Week 4. Bryson Washington, as well as, the Bears defense look to keep their stock on the rise. Sawyer Robertson will try to get back on track.
