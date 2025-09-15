Big 12 awards: Baylor Bear earns Big 12 Player of the Week Award
For back-to-back weeks, Baylor punter Palmer Williams was named as the Big 12 Player of the Week for special teams. He is the Bear to win the special teams' award in back-to-back weeks since 2019.
He punted four times with an average of 48.5 yards per punt, including a pair inside the 20-yard line. His average was fourth best in FBS for the week, and his punt from 59 yards out was the 31st punt of 50 or more yards of his career.
Williams and Baylor will look to continue their hot start this Saturday when the Bears host Arizona State for a Big 12 showdown. The game will kick at 6:30 p.m. CT on Fox.
WHAT’S NEXT
Williams and the Bears prepare to open their Big 12 conference season by hosting Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 20.
