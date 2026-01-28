Baylor Lands JUCO Standout Kaleb Arterberry to Anchor Linebacker Room

Baylor added another piece to its defensive rebuild with the signing of junior college linebacker Kaleb Arterberry, a move aimed squarely at fixing one of the Bears’ most glaring weaknesses.

Arterberry, a 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has signed with Baylor and is expected to enroll for the spring semester. He arrives as a physical, downhill defender with immediate rotational upside and long-term starter potential in the middle of the Bears’ defense.

Getting A Proven Tackler with Power Five Traits

Arterberry produced 61 tackles and two sacks in 10 games this season, earning All-MACCC South Honorable Mention honors. His impact went beyond the box score, consistently flashing range between the tackles and the ability to take on blockers at the point of attack.

That production traces back to a decorated high school career at Pearl High School in Mississippi. Over his final two prep seasons, Arterberry totaled 188 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four forced fumbles. Those numbers established him as a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and highlighted the traits Baylor is betting on translating to the Big 12 level.

Baylor could start Arterberry at MIKE linebacker, where his size, instincts, and tackling reliability fit the role’s demands. While he has positional versatility, the early focus will be on anchoring the defense and improving communication in the box.

Arterberry is expected to have at least three years of eligibility remaining. Depending on how the NCAA applies junior college eligibility rulings, he could have as many as four seasons left to play. That flexibility makes him more than a short-term fix, positioning him as a potential cornerstone piece in Baylor’s defensive timeline.

Part of a Larger Defensive Overhaul

Arterberry’s arrival continues an aggressive portal strategy by Baylor. The Bears have landed 28 incoming transfers, with 16 coming on the defensive side of the ball. At linebacker, he joins a revamped unit that also includes former Arkansas linebacker JJ Shelton and former Georgia State linebacker Kedrick Walker.

That emphasis reflects last season’s reality. Baylor allowed 197 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the Big 12, trailing only Colorado. Poor run fits, missed tackles, and inconsistent linebacker play repeatedly put the defense in stress situations.

Arterberry’s profile directly addresses those issues. He brings reliable tackling, physicality between the hashes, and the ability to limit explosive runs, traits Baylor lacked in key moments last season.

Baylor doesn’t need flash at linebacker. It needs stability. Arterberry represents a calculated investment in toughness, discipline, and defensive consistency as the Bears work to reestablish themselves as a Big 12 contender.

