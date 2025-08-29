Baylor lands transfer lineman hours prior to Auburn football game
Just hours before their home opener, the Baylor Bears have added another player to the football roster. On Friday, On3 broke news that the Bears signed Louisiana Tech transfer Keystone Allison. The 6-foot-3, 274-pound interior offensive lineman didn't see game action in either 2023 or 2024 with Louisiana Tech.
Allison committed to La Tech as a part of its 2023 recruiting class. He redshirted in 2023 and in 2024, it was Allison's redshirt freshman season. He was a three-star recruit and committed to Louisiana Tech over Oklahoma State, Tulane, and UTSA, among others.
According to Pete Nakos, Allison will also play baseball for Baylor this spring.
Baylor currently has three commitments in the 2026 class, and with Allison signing so late, it's not certain he factors into the 2025 team -- barring significant injuries. The Bears have a veteran offensive line, and are set to lose three starters after this season.
Dave Aranda clearly is looking toward the future with this signing out of the portal. He wants and needs depth at a very important position. The Baylor Bears signed just two offensive linemen in the 2025 cycle, led by four-star OT Matthew Parker. In the portal, the Bears signed three offensive linemen, and it will now be four with the addition of Allison.
Fans will be able to tune in on tonight to see Baylor back in action and get a look at the offensive line. Baylor will host Auburn at 7 p.m. CT for a major Week 1 game. Both teams are looking for wins for different reasons. Auburn needs a big win for head coach Hugh Freeze to stay off the hot seat, and Baylor wants to show that it can not only contend for a Big 12 title, but also a birth in the College Football Playoff.
