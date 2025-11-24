Houston coach Willie Fritz scouts Baylor, Sawyer Robertson
Baylor will take the field on Saturday against Houston for its regular-season finale. The Bears must get a win in order to make a bowl game this year, but it won't come easy taking on the Cougars.
Head coach Willie Fritz met with the media on Monday and he was asked a few questions about Baylor. Here's what he had to say.
What has he seen from Baylor, which has lost four of the last five games
Really talented. You know, they've got some, you know, excellent quarterback. One of the top guys in the league. Huge offensive line. You know, really big guys. They've got a couple of brothers who play left guard, left tackle that are very good players, big guys, you know, but they're big across the line. Huge tight end who's a big threat. Number 34 out on the perimeter who, you know, originally came here, I believe, as a walk-on. So, loaded offensively.
Defensively, they're big. You know, they've got a big defensive line. And I believe they've got a number one punter, I know, in the conference, maybe in the nation right now. So, good and solid in the kicking game. So, just a very, very talented group.
On Sawyer Robertson
Well, you know, Sawyer Robertson really does a nice job of being able to make all the throws. You know, some guys are better, you know, that mid-range, deep ball, not quite as good with, you know, making the quick perimeter throws on the outside. You know, he's just got good touch with everything that he does and smart.
You know, you're not going to throw a veteran quarterback like that. You're not going to throw anything at him that he hasn't seen before. So, we've got to have nice, tight coverage and, you know, small windows and also do a good job not letting him sit back there and pat the ball because if he does that, he's going to have success against us.
What has made Houston good on the road this season heading into Waco
You know, I don't know. You know, it's – you know, sometimes you get in those situations where it's you against the world. I don't know. I don't put much stock into the home and the away and all those kind of different things. One thing we do on the road is we prepare exactly the same way.
We prepare for a home game, except the difference is, obviously, you're not at your venue. But, you know, I don't know. I think our last couple years at Tulane, we – I don't know. I think we were 11 or 12 when we were on the road, something like that. But, you know, just I think it's preparation and, you know, that's something I'm going to dive into in the offseason, but I don't think there's any, you know, set answer. You know, sometimes you play tough teams, you know, at home as well. So – which we have. You know, so we just – I think just having the same, you know, schedule on the road and not doing anything different might be, you know, part of the reason for our success.
