How to watch Baylor football vs. UCF
As Baylor enters the stretch run of its season, the sense of urgency inside the program has reached a breaking point. What began as a campaign filled with optimism about a conference championship and a playoff spot has unraveled into a series of gut checks leaving the Bears searching for answers. With Dave Aranda’s job security now in serious question, and bowl hopes slipping, Saturday’s matchup against UCF carries a weight far heavier than what Baylor fans would have liked going in.
The Knights, meanwhile, are still navigating the grind of Big 12 life in their third year in the league, but there have been flashes of promise this season. Frost’s leadership, even as injuries at quarterback have tested the program’s depth and stability, has Knights fans in a cautiously optimistic place. With wins over North Carolina and West Virginia, the Knights have at least proven that they are power conference material.
The run game has been the straw stirring the drink for the Knights this season. Running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon have emerged as the backbone of the offense — Montgomery ranking among the Big 12’s best in yards per game, and Nixon leading the conference in yards per carry. Both bring breakaway speed that could expose Baylor’s struggling defense if the front seven fails to set the tone early. Through the air, UCF has been more unpredictable, though the Knights boast one of the league’s deeper receiver rotations and remain capable of hitting big plays if quarterback play can stabalize.
Defensively, UCF has found success disrupting the pocket. Edge rushers Nyjalik Kelly and Malachi Lawrence headline a front that recorded eight sacks in last week’s win, while cornerback Jayden Bellamy and a disciplined secondary have made the Knights one of the nation’s top units in passing efficiency defense. For a Baylor team led by Sawyer Robertson — and still working to establish consistency up front — that combination of pressure and coverage could dictate the flow of the afternoon.
For UCF, the path to bowl eligibility runs directly through this game. For Baylor, it’s about pride, survival, and proving that there’s still something left to salvage. Either way, Saturday in Orlando feels less like another conference matchup and more like a test of identity
- Date: November 1st, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Streaming: ESPN+