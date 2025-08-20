Despite high praise, PFF’s College Football Show not taking the over on Baylor's win total
PFF’s Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman both had great things to say about Baylor Football during their season preview.
Max Chadwick is buying stock in the Baylor Bears' running game, ranking them 10th in the country. When speaking about Baylor’s star running back Bryson Washington, Chadwick said he is “easily a top 15 running back in the country.” Chadwick also went on to say, “[Washington] is actually more agile than you’d expect for a running back at his size.” Prior to the injury to Dawson Pendergrass, he believed Baylor had the best running back room in the country.
Dalton Wasserman stated the first thing that stands out about Sawyer Robertson is his physical stature. Wasserman points out Robertson's ability to make explosive plays with both his arm and legs. Robertson had 10 explosive runs on just 47 non-kneel-down rushing attempts. Wasserman, however, did have concerns with Robertson's throwing mechanics; ability to throw moving to his left; and his decision-making.
On Defense, Wasserman highlighted Jackie Marshall. Wasserman tabbed Marshall as “one of the best defensive tackles in the conference,” - pointing out his 88.1 run defense grade, ability to shed blocks, split double teams; and you can put him anywhere on the line. He also believes Marshall is a name to watch for the upcoming draft.
Even though both had great things to say about the Baylor Bears, neither Chadwick nor Wasserman are taking the Over-7.5 on the Bears' Win Total. Wasserman cited the tough stretch of games to start the year as his reason why the Bears will go under. Baylor starts the season against Auburn, at SMU, and their Week 4 is against Arizona State. Wasserman said it would not surprise him if Baylor proved his opinion wrong, but they would have to go out and actually do it. Chadwick’s reason for going Under-7.5 stems from the pass defense, and stated Baylor plays too many good passing attacks to overcome this deficiency.
My personal takeaway from their preview is that the Baylor Bears will be a high-variance football team, based on their ability to score and their inability to consistently stop the other teams' passing game.
