Revisiting the preseason longshot bet of Sawyer Robertson to win the Heisman trophy
A few weeks ago, I presented my case explaining why I thought Sawyer Robertson was a good longshot bet to win the Heisman trophy. I talked about Robertson’s ability to put up big numbers; Baylor’s chances of being in the Conference Championship game; and needing to play well in National spotlight games.
The Baylor Bears Quarterback is 2nd in the nation in passing yards, with 859 yards through the first two weeks. Robertson’s seven touchdown passes puts him tied for 7th in the nation in that category. Hence, when it comes to putting up big numbers, Robertson is certainly getting the job done.
Robertson’s chances may have taken a hit because of the Bears' defense. The defense has been abysmal so far this season, giving up 38 and 45 points in the first two games. The defense has not yet shown they are capable of stopping a competent offense. With that being said, I find it very hard for the Baylor Bears to win enough games to compete in and win the Big 12.
The final item on my list that Sawyer Robertson needs to build his case for the Heisman is playing well in national spotlight games. Despite putting up big numbers in the season opener against Auburn - Robertson looked shaky at times, struggling with accuracy. Robertson will get another chance next week to impress in primetime at 6:30 pm CT against Arizona State.
Sawyer Robertson’s name has been discussed as a Heisman candidate by a couple of national media members. However, the sportsbooks seem to disagree, as the odds of Robertson winning the award have grown longer. Robertson started the season 80-1 to win the award, and he is currently at 90-1. In my opinion, this is probably an accurate number of what his odds are to win the award, unfortunately. Robertson can put up huge numbers, but if Baylor’s defense continues to struggle and keeps the team from winning games, I just do not see a route for Robertson to win the Heisman.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday ahead of Samford matchup
Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
Three things we've learned about Baylor through the first two weeks
Baylor star earns spot on Week 2 national team of the week, Sawyer Robertson snubbed
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI