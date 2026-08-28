Baylor Basketball Battling Kentucky and Others for 5-Star Center Lewis Uvwo

Class of 2027 Lewis Uvwo has recently scheduled visits with four schools: Kentucky, Providence, California, and Baylor.

The 6'11" center is the no. 7 recruit in the country and no. 1 at his position, per 247Sports. Uvwo primarily profiles as a dominant rim protector, blocking 4.5 shots and grabbing 12.5 rebounds per game with his 7'6" wingspan.

Coveted @ProlificPrep big man Lewis Uvwo has set his first four official visits sources confirm to @247Sports. Five-star prospect was the breakout prospect of the spring and summer. (VIP) https://t.co/s7zH8MDjIE pic.twitter.com/JVhY7gYRXi — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) August 25, 2026

Uvwo's length and athleticism make him one of the best defensive prospects in the country. While his offensive ability isn't as stunning, there is still great potential for growth with the tools Uvwo has.

"He’s also an energy-giver who not only plays with the high motor necessary to maximize those physical tools but brings a rare sense of joy with him to the court," writes Adam Finkelstein.

This wrinkle makes Uvwo an even more interesting prospect for Baylor, a school that is often known for its excellent community and emphasizes its "culture of joy" that is being raised at the Foster Pavilion.

Baylor's edge

Baylor's edge for getting Uvwo is no different than its edge for getting Dylan Mingo or other 2027 commits like Tyrone Jamison Jr., who signed in July. Baylor's edge is the head coach, Scott Drew.

Feb 28, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Drew just seems to have a knack for bringing in talent and then launching them into the NBA. He can never be excluded from the conversation when asking where talent like Uvwo will end up.

Uvwo is scheduled to visit today, August 28th, and the other three schools throughout the month of September. Drew, the rest of the coaching staff, current players, can hopefully make a lasting impression on Uvwo who will have some difficult decisions in his future.

Coach Drew offers March success, NBA preparation, and a personable coaching staff that Uvwo will struggle to refuse.

What if?

Baylor already has a no. 9 rated point guard in the nation (per 247Sports), Tyrone Jamison, joining the Bears in 2027. If Uvwo joins the equation, Baylor is set up to have some excellent talent on the floor after what will hopefully be a successful 2026-27 season.

It's too easy to start daydreaming about Jamison Jr. and Uvwo on the pick and roll and locking down opponent offenses, but that is far off.

But for right now, we can let Scott Drew and company work their magic and wait for news to break.

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