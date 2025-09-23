Boston College Women's Lacrosse Lands Commitment From Five Star '27 Attacker Allie Pisano
Boston College women’s lacrosse has landed a commitment from five-star class of 2027 attacker Allie Pisano.
Pisano made the announcement via an Instagram post on Monday afternoon.
“I am beyond humbled and blessed to announce my commitment to play D1 lacrosse and further my academics at Boston College,” said Pisano. “I would like to thank the entire BC coaching staff for this amazing opportunity and for believing in me. I would also like to thank my family, Victor and Aces coaches, teammates, and @shanbreezy_ for always supporting me. Thank you all for pushing me to be my best self.”
The high school junior is a product of Victor Senior High School in Victor, N.Y. Last season, the Blue Devils went 18-4 and won the 2025 NYSPHSAA Girls Lacrosse Class B State Championship.
She also ranks No. 7 in the nation in Inside Lacrosse's class of 2027 player rankings.
“To my mom, thank you for being my biggest supporter,” said Pisano. “I have no idea what I would do without you. Every car ride, every conversation, and every time I need anything at all. You are appreciated more than you know. To my dad, thank you for teaching me what it truly means to chase your dreams. The hustle, humility, and discipline you put into everything you do will always be my greatest inspiration. Be the hardest worker you know.”
Pisano joins a Boston College program that went 19-3 overall in 2025 which included a 8-1 mark in ACC play, made it to the ACC championship where it lost to UNC 14-12, and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament where it lost to Northwestern 12-11 in the Final Four semifinals.
“Most importantly, thank you God for giving me my passion and the faith to pursue it,” said Pisano. “Walk with God. For the Lord is always the answer. 2 Chronicles 15:7- ‘But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.’ Dream Big. Go Eagles.”
Pisano is just one of multiple prospects that has committed to Boston College’s 2027 class recently. She joins four-star midfielder Lilly Silveira, five-star midfielder Byers Martin, four-star midfielder Layla Nick, five-star attacker Alli Denzel, five-star midfielder Madison Herr, and five-star goalie Jessica McKelvey.