Three Former Eagles Selected in 2025 NFL Draft, The Rundown: April 28, 2025
The 2025 NFL Draft and subsequent undrafted free agent signings have mostly concluded and the Eagles saw three former players selected and three others sign as free agents.
The earliest off the board was possibly a bit of a surprise to most, as despite being consistently mocked as a late first rounder, former edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the second round with the 44th overall selection.
While falling to the second round was likely not what he hoped for, Ezeiruaku joins a team with an already established pass rusher opposite him in Micah Parsons, so he should be able to step in as a rookie and find be productive.
Next was Ozzy Trapillo who also came off the board in the second round to the Chicago Bears at pick No. 54. He will be tasked with protecting former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams as Chicago enters a new era under head coach Ben Johnson.
Finally, Drew Kendall was taken with the Philadelphia Eagles' fifth round pick at No. 168 overall, joining what has been established as one of the top offensive line units in the entire NFL. He immediately is a part of a Super Bowl Contending team, and while his early opportunities may be limited, he will certainly provide an important depth piece.
Three former Eagles also signed as undrafted free agents: Jack Conley with the Patriots, Cam Horsley with the Titans and Kyle Robichaux with the Lions.
