Boston College Men's Basketball Acquires Seven-Foot Center From Transfer Portal

Late on Wednesday night, the Boston College men’s basketball program picked up former Arkansas State center Aly Tounkara from the transfer portal.

The 7-foot, 215-pound Conakry, Guinea, native, who reportedly visited campus for the first time earlier Wednesday, announced his decision to transfer to the Heights on his personal Instagram and X accounts.

Ready to compete at the highest level and bring winning energy at BC. Go Eagles Nation #bostoncollege pic.twitter.com/4FG3mao5FF — Aly Tounkara (@Bigg_aly13) May 7, 2026

“Ready to compete at the highest level and bring the winning energy to Boston College,” Tounkara said on Instagram. “Go Eagles, let’s work.”

This past season as a sophomore, Tounkara averaged 4.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field. He averaged 18.2 minutes per game and made 32 total appearances.

Tounkara started his collegiate career at Lindenwood University (St. Louis, Mo.), where he averaged 3.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in over 15 minutes per game in 2024-25.

A product of the NBA Academy Africa, where he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and won the Award of Excellence in 2022, Tounkara was recruited to Lindenwood from Principia High School, which is also in St. Louis.

Although he lacks exposure beyond the mid-major level, and his minutes were relatively limited, this signing is a big one for the Eagles — figuratively and literally — as Tounkara is the first true big man that first-year head coach Luke Murray has landed from the portal this offseason.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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