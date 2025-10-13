Live Blog: Boston College Men's Basketball vs No 4 UConn (Exhibition)
The 2025-26 Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team will step onto the court for the first time on Monday night.
Although the season does not officially begin until November, the Eagles will play an exhibition game against the UConn Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
The contest is a part of a doubleheader put on by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with the women’s basketball teams as well.
Earlier in the day, UConn beat Boston College 84-67.
"This exhibition game against UConn will be a great opportunity for our team with live-game action during the preseason," said Eagles head coach Earl Grant in the official press release in May. "It will be good preparation for the upcoming season with a match up against a long-time rival and one of the top programs in the country at Mohegan Sun Arena."
Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall which included a 4-16 mark in conference play, and finished in 17th place in the ACC standings, missing out on the ACC Tournament.
UConn had a more successful season as the team went 24-11 overall, 14-6 in conference play, made an appearance in the Big East Tournament where it lost to Creighton in the semifinals 71-62, and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament where it lost to Florida in the second round 77-75.
The Huskies will start the 2025-26 season in the rankings, listed at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll.
Both teams start their season on Nov. 3. Boston College will travel to Florida Atlantic and UConn will host New Haven.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies
When: Monday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
TV: NBC Sports Boston and UConn+
Radio: UConn Sports Network - FOX Sports 97.9 FM
Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies ended their 2024-25 season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 77-75 to the Florida Gators on March 23.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles ended their 2024-25 season on March 8 with a 93-67 road loss to the Pitt Panthers.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 21, 2013. UConn beat Boston College 72-70.