Everything Boston College Tight End Jeremiah Franklin Said Ahead of SMU
The Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) football team is getting ready for its final road game of the regular season as it travels to Dallas, Texas, to take on the No. 13 SMU Mustangs (8-1, 5-0 ACC).
On Tuesday, tight end Jeremiah Franklin spoke about the upcoming matchup, the recent quarterback change, and his performance against Syracuse.
Below is a transcript of everything Franklin said.
Q: Obviously big news at the change of quarterback. How did you guys find out and what’s the thought process heading into Saturday now?
FRANKLIN: We found out, it was the first thing that coach said when we was in the team meeting room right after the game. He addressed it, he said it’s hard being a head coach, you gotta make tough decisions. He told Tommy first and then he told us all in the team meeting and we all understand that coach has to make a decision. It’s just another game. Whoever’s in at quarterback, whoever it’s going to be whether it’s Tommy or Grayson, we still going to go in like we gotta win, play hard, play as hard as we can and I expect this transition to be seamless.
Q: On that touchdown play, it was like you were a phantom. How did you get that open?
FRANKLIN: Whenever you’re so worried about the run, they thought on 4th-and-1 we were gonna run again and then coach said we’re gonna run this play. As soon as I heard it in the huddle like the first part of it, I knew what it was going to be so I got excited. I didn’t even bother to fake it, I just knew they were going to come down so I just ran and Grayson made a play. It was made it way easy for me so it was a good play.
Q: There were a couple plays this year, yourself and [Kamari] Morales where you’ve just been wide open like Missouri, there was a couple more I can think of but is that just because the run game is so feared that you’re able to slip off the line?
FRANKLIN: Yeah, the run game, whenever we have a good, established run game like we put up 300 yards, they were definitely worried about the run game. I think me and Kamari do a pretty good job of putting in work and really blocking our butts off for all those guys down there that they respect us. They know that when we’re down in there that they have to come bring it and come down and whenever we slip it and fake them out and they just don’t expect it.
Q: Back to Tommy for a sec, have you guys talked to him at all in just telling him that you have his back, anything like that?
FRANKLIN: Yeah, we still been in communication. It’s not like he’s just ditched us and hates us. He’s still our guy, we still talk to him. Just clearing his head. We’re all cool with him, it’s not like we hate him. It wasn’t our decision, we still like the guy.
Q: And then Grayson, just how has he grown as a player from the start of the year until now?
FRANKLIN: I’ve really noticed his leadership increase, especially the practice directly after the game. I saw him with so much confidence and I already like the guy so much, we all do. We all hang out with him like after football. We’ll just go out and chill. We’re such a tight-knit group with both QB’s, that’s why it’s such a seamless transition because we like both the guys so it’s nice.
Q: You and Kamari [are] obviously really having a great year so far, just how have you guys complimented each other and what’s it like pushing him pushing you, how does that unfold during this season?
FRANKLIN: I think it started in spring ball. We both came in, he had more experience than me and he helped me learn some ways. I helped him establish being a BC player and we’ve gotten so close to each other, we’re like brothers. I love blocking with him. Anytime we’re next to each other, I know it’s going to be a good play. I have no fear whenever Kamari is to my side and I know he can say the same.
Q: In terms of pass catching, is it any different, a different ball from Tommy?
FRANKLIN: Yeah, it’s a different ball but it’s not like a change in ball. It’s just different. It’s [that] one QB is shorter than the other so you can see it released. I think they both work on the balls equally so the change is minor but I can see it a little bit. But it’s still good.
