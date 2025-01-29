Kansas State Football Officially Announces Addition of Former Boston College WR
The Kansas State Wildcats football program has officially announced the addition of former Boston College wide receiver Jerand Bradley.
The Wildcats took to social media on Wednesday morning to share their newcomers from the transfer portal which included the former Eagle.
“Officially a Wildcat,” said Kansas State football via X. “Welcome to K-State, @jbradley_9.”
Bradley spent one season with the Eagles where he appeared in nine games and tallied six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Most notably, he scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown in Boston College’s Week 5 21-20 win over Western Kentucky, an eight-yard reception with 3:33 left in the game.
The Frisco, Texas, native joined the Eagles program after transferring from Texas Tech during the 2023 offseason. During his time with the Red Raiders, he saw time in 28 games over three seasons and tallied 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and ten touchdowns.
His transfer to Kansas State was originally announced on Dec. 21, 2024.
As a prospect, Bradley was a three-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 420 nationally, No. 65 in wide receivers, and No. 60 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
He was one of 13 Boston College players to enter the transfer portal during the offseason and one of nine that have found a new home.
