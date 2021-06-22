Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR Kobay White

After an injury ended his 2020 season before it started, Kobay White is looking for one more big season in Chestnut Hill

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Kobay White, a wide receiver who is looking to regain his form after a knee injury derailed his 2020 season.

White has been an important cog of the Boston College offense ever since arriving on campus from Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. After redshirting his freshman year, he became one of the most dynamic wide receivers in Steve Addazio's throw game, grabbing 34 balls for 423 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He showcased good hands and the ability to go and up and grab tough passes.

He became a measure of consistency, catching 33 and 29 balls in 2018 and 2019 respectively, leading the Eagles in catches in Addazio's final year. After the coaching change, White entered the transfer portal, but changed his mind and returned to Chestnut Hill. 2020 looked to be a big year for White, but he suffered a knee injury in summer camp and missed all of 2020. He is primed to return this year, working hard this spring, but still not practicing with the team and not participating in the spring game.

Stellar

White returns to the dynamic wide receiver, becoming one of the top weapons in Frank Cignetti's offense. He compliments Zay Flowers well, and gives Phil Jurkovec a solid number two weapon at the wide receive role. White easily surpasses his career high in receptions, touchdowns and yards.

Standard

White plays a valuable role in the offense, as a veteran reliable offensive weapon. But he takes a while to get back into the offense, and cycles his slot with other receivers like CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway and Jaelen Gill. Finishes with similar catch numbers to 2019.

Subpar

The knee injury is a lot to come back from White who plays a smaller role in the offense. Finishes with around 20 catches, but is not the same dynamic receiver BC had in 2019.

