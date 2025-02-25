2027 Offensive Tackle Prospect Locks in Boston College Visit
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles have been extremely successful on the recruiting trail this far throughout the 2026 cycle. With nine commitments already in the upcoming class, O'Brien and his staff have even been able to begin taking a look at the 2027 class as well.
This week, one 2027 prospect announced that he is set to visit Boston College this spring. Conor Furman, a 6-foot-5, 295 offensive tackle from New Canaan, Connecticut, took to social media to share the news of his upcoming trip to Chestnut Hill.
Furman will be in town on April 12th for the Eagles' final spring practice of the year.
While the massive tackle prospect is not yet rated by any major recruiting outlets, he very likely will be soon given his incredible build at his age. Furman is a force in both the run and passing game, using his strength to push around defenders and his quick footwork to keep them from his quarterback.
He helped guide the New Canaan Rams to a 12-1 record and a win in the CIAC Class L Championship game, the team's 13th since 2001.
The Eagles currently hold three commitments for the 2027 recruiting class and rank as the No. 4 team in the nation according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While the class is likely to change dramatically between now and then, Boston College has gotten off to a strong start.
2027 Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
For a full breakdown of the upcoming recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.