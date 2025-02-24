Boston College Football Commit Earns 4-Star Rating
Things continue to look up on the recruiting trail for the Boston College Eagles. Just last week, Bill O'Brien and his staff extended several offers to talented prospects and even lined up a spring time visit.
Now, Marcelino Antunes, who is the earliest commitment from the 2026 recruiting class, officially earned a 4-Star rating from On3, becoming the highest rated prospect in next year's crop of commits.
He took to social media to share the news.
Hailing from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., Antunes is now the No. 2 ranked player in the state and a top-25 offensive tackle in the nation. He chose the Eagles over Syracuse in March of 2024, becoming the first commitment of the class and the first for O'Brien as head coach.
He stands at 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. giving him elite caliber size for the position which he uses effectively. He is excellent in both the run and passing game, clearing lanes and eating up defenders with ease.
As of now, Antunes and 3-Star Brady Bekkenhuis are the only two offensive tackle prospects in the class for Boston College, but with plenty of time left until players make their final decisions, the Eagles have an opportunity to lock in a very strong class.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.