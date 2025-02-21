3-Star Wide Receiver Brayden Allen Announces Boston College Offer

#AGTG🙏🏾 After a great conversation with @CoachWillBC I am blessed to receive a offer from @BCFootball @standiford_matt @MitchCraft4211 @jdavisssss_ @samspiegs @GabyUrrutia247 @JohnGarcia_Jr @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/FpJ0MNJ7G2