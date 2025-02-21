BC Bulletin

3-Star Wide Receiver Brayden Allen Announces Boston College Offer

The Eagles extended another offer this week to a talented 2026 prospect, looking to continue building on what is shaping up to be a strong class.

Mason Woods

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on before the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles have been very active on the recruiting trail this week, and that trend continued with yet another scholarship offer to a talented 2026 prospect.

3-Star wide receiver Brayden Allen became the third player this week to receive an Eagles offer, taking to social media to share the news on Friday.

Hailing from Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana, Allen stands at 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. As a junior in 2024, he hauled in 55 receptions for over 1,100 yards and ten touchdowns. He also saw time on the defensive side of the ball, compiling seven tackles and a pass deflection.

He is a speedy target with the ability to both stretch the field and work underneath in short yardage situations. He has sure hands and also has experience as both a punt and kick returner, making him a versatile talent.

The Eagles currently hold nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and rank No. 17 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. If Bill O'Brien and his staff can continue their hot streak throughout this offseason, Boston College could be in store for one of the top classes in recent memory.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
  2. CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
  3. DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
  4. EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
  5. EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
  6. OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
  7. OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
  8. OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
  9. QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)

For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

