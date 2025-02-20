Boston College Extends Offer to 2026 Defensive Line Prospect
Bill O'Brien and his staff have been very successful up to this point of the offseason on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class. So far, Boston College holds nine commitments in next year's class and is ranked No. 17 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
This week, the Eagles continued to build on what is shaping up to be a strong class by extending another offer to a talented defensive line prospect. Kamdon Gillespie, a 3-Star recruit from Mooresville, North Carolina, took to social media to share the news of his scholarship offer from Boston College.
Though he is unrated as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, Gillespie possesses a unique build at 6-foot-3, 245 lbs., giving him upside to possibly play multiple positions. He is listed as a defensive lineman, and has been successful from that position with over 140 tackles on his career, but his size may place him more in line with a linebacker at the next level.
Gillespie already announced his top eight schools in early February; however, the surging prospect made sure to include a disclaimer that his recruitment, "is still 100% open". Since the announcement, he has already received two more power four scholarship offers, one of which is the Eagles.
While Boston College may have to work a bit harder in its pursuit of Gillespie, a player with his upside could be worth the effort for O'Brien and his staff.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
