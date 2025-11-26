Boston College Loses Fifth Commit of 2026 Class
Boston College's recruiting skid continued this week as the Eagles lost yet another commitment form the 2026 class. This marks the fifth 2026 commit to reopen his recruitment, and the fourth in the last month for Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff.
4-Star offensive tackle Brady Bekkenhuis from Arlington, Mass. took to social media on Wednesday, November 26 to officially announce that he has flipped his commitment from the Eagles to Wisconsin.
He originally committed to Boston College in August of this year, but has been heavily recruited by the Badgers in the weeks leading up to his new decision. Bekkenhuis was recently at Camp Randall Stadium for Wisconsin's underdog win over Illinois this past weekend, and was evidently quite impressed with his time in Madison.
The 6-foot-6, 295 lb. prospect is now the fifth decommitment of the class for the Eagles and the fourth since October 29. He joins quarterbacks DJ Bordeaux and Corin Berry, tight end William Vaughn and wide receiver Nyqir Helton.
With the loss of Bekkenhuis, Boston College is down to 24 commitments in the class, five of which are offensive linemen. So while losing out on a talented prospect is certainly never ideal, the Eagles are still in a good spot along the offensive line as far as the 2026 class goes.
What is a more concerning trend is simply the amount of decommitments, as well as the timing of them. The early signing period is set to open on December 3, and Boston College needs to ensure it can keep what is still an impressive class together before then.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)