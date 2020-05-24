Reviewing the Current 2021 Boston College Recruiting Class

Boston College has been red hot on the recruiting trail the past few weeks, as the commit count is now up to 12 (with another not officially announced yet). Jeff Hafley's staff has landed a series of impressive recruits that have given Boston College the 7th ranked class in the ACC and 30th in the country according to 247sports.com.

The Eagles have lost two recruits this cycle, with locals TJ Guy and Josiah Stewart both decommiting. However, with about half of the class committed, let's review some of the recruits and see how the Eagles stand. In this review I used 247sports.com's Composite Ranking System, and also listed the other P5 offers each recruit received.

Owen McGowan: An inside linebacker from Catholic Memorial, McGowan is the 4th ranked recruit out of the state of Massachusetts. Originally committed to Steve Addazio's staff, he is the longest committed recruit on the team. He is ranked a three star, and the 27th inside linebacker in the country.

Power 5 Offers: Stanford

Owen McGowan Commits To Boston College

Jalen McCain: A defensive back out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. McCain also committed to former head coach Steve Addazio, and has since reaffirmed his commitment to the new staff. One of the most vocal BC commits on Twitter to other recruits, McCain is ranked a three star, the 98th defensive back in the country and 34th out of the state of Maryland.

Power 5 Offers: Maryland, UNC, Rutgers,

Jalen McCain Commits To Boston College

Kani Walker: The first true commit for Jeff Hafley's staff, Walker made his decision shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started. An impressive defensive back who's recruitment has only blown up after he committed to the Eagles, he has stayed firm with the Eagles. Ranked a three star and the 70th cornerback in the country, and 70th in Georgia.

Power 5 Offers: Louisville, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Illinois, Maryland, NC State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse,

Kani Walker Commits to Boston College

Connor Lytton: BC got their kicker, as Lytton out of Virginia pledged to the Eagles. Ranked the fifth kicker in the country he is a two star (kicker rankings are notoriously low).

Power 5 Offers: None

Connor Lytton Commits To Boston College

Lewis Bond: The first of two running backs for the Eagles, Bond out of Kenwood in Chicago, is more of a speed back than a power running back. Ranked the 9th all purpose back in the country he is a three star and 27th in the state of Illinois.

Power 5 Offers: Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Lewis Bond Commits To Boston College

Dante Reynolds: Bond's teammate, Reynolds is an exciting wide receiver out of Chicago. Good speed and acceleration, with good hands, Reynolds looks to be one of a few wide receivers in the upcoming class. Ranked a three star, and 169th wide receiver and 28th recruit in the state of Illinois.

Power 5 Offers: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Maryland

Dante Reynolds Commits To Boston College

Jalen Cheek: The highest rated recruit in the current class according to 247sports.com. Cheek is ranked the 486th overall recruit in the country, 8th in New Jersey and 36th at his position. A big lengthy cornerback, his film is impressive, and could be an exciting defensive back especially after he works with Hafley and defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim.

Power 5 Offers: Baylor, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia,

Jalen Cheek Commits To Boston College

Andre Porter: A strong defensive lineman out of the DMV, Porter immediately add a physical force to a BC unit that needs depth. Another commitment landed by Rahim. Ranked a three star, he is considered the 5th ranked recruit out of Washington DC and 44th ranked defensive end.

Power 5 Offers: Wake Forest, Maryland, Louisville, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Wake Forest

Andre Porter Commits To Boston College

Shawn Gates: Boston College continued to build on their defensive backfield with the addition of Gates out of Ohio. Another recruit that was primarily recruited by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, Gates is ranked the 30th recruit out of Ohio and 57th cornerback in the country. Ranked a three star.

Power 5 Offers: Iowa State, Michigan State

Shawn Gates Commits To Boston College

Xavier Coleman: The New Jersey native comes in as the second from the Garden State and the second running back in the class. An all purpose back who can run it and be used in the passing game, Coleman is a another clue into the direction that BC's offense may be going. Ranked the 13th recruit in New Jersey and 36th running back in the country

Power 5 Offers: Baylor, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Washington State

Xavier Coleman Commits To Boston College

Emmett Morehead: Frank Cignetti Jr and his offense got their 2021 quarterback with the addition of Episcopal QB Emmett Morehead. A tall signal caller, with a huge arm, Morehead is ranked the 57th pro style quarterback and 23rd ranked recruit out of Virginia.

Power 5 Offers: Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia,

Emmett Morehead Commits To Boston College

Nigel Tate: The second defensive lineman of the class, Tate is a huge defensive tackle coming in at just around 300 pounds. A plug who can fill holes and with excellent power, Tate is ranked a three star and 26th ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2021 (using 247sports.com ranking).

Power 5 Offers: Tennessee, Wake Forest, Indiana

Nigel Tate Commits To Boston College