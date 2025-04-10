Boston College Welcomes 2026 ATH Tyler Brewington for Visit
Bill O'Brien and his staff, throughout the offseason up to this point, have remained incredibly active on the recruiting trail, both welcoming campus visitors and lining them up for later dates.
This week, Boston College hosted yet another visitor from the 2026 recruiting class for a campus visit: athlete prospect Tyler Brewington. He took to social media to share his reaction.
"Had an amazing time at [Boston College]," he wrote in his post, "Learned a lot about the program. Thank you to [Michael Butler] and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity."
Brewington is a 6-foot-3, 230 lb. athlete that lines up at both edge rusher and tight end. He hails from Worcester Academy Prep School in Worcester, Mass. and is currently unranked as a prospect by major recruiting outlets.
Though he is an under the radar prospect, Brewington has a lot of upside given his build. According to his X profile, he possesses a 6-foot-9 wingspan, meaning he can easily keep blockers at a distance and shed them off in order to make plays on the ball, or make contested grabs on 50/50 balls as a tight end.
Per Brewington's personal Hudl page, he also runs a 4.8 second 40-yard dash and also has a 30 inch vertical. While his measurables are not going to explode off the page on first glance, he has a unique combination of size and skill that certainly makes him an intriguing prospect to watch.
As of now, Boston College holds nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 21 class in the nation.
2026 Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)