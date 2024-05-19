BYU Basketball Has Five Scholarships Left to Fill Out the Roster
This weekend, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program are hosting coveted transfer Chaz Lanier for an official visit. Lanier is one of a handful of players that BYU is currently recruiting the fill out the roster. Today, we're looking at who's coming into the BYU basketball program, who's leaving the program, and how many scholarships still need to be filled.
To start, here's a list of the scholarship players last season. BYU used only 12 of the 13 total scholarships available.
2023-2024 Scholarship Players
- Noah Waterman
- Trey Stewart
- Jaxson Robinson
- Atiki Ally Atiki
- Richie Saunders
- Spencer Johnson
- Trevin Knell
- Marcus Adams Jr.
- Dawson Baker
- Dallin Hall
- Fousseyni Traore
- Aly Khalifa
Now that Noah Waterman has transferred to Louisville, six scholarship players from last season will not be on the roster next season. Three out of the six were starters last season (Khalifa, Waterman, and Johnson) and Jaxson Robinson was BYU's leading scorer.
- Jaxson Robinson - NBA Draft/Transfer Portal
- Atiki Ally Atiki - Transfer Portal
- Spencer Johnson - Graduation
- Marcus Adams Jr - Transfer Portal
- Aly Khalifa - Transfer Portal
- Noah Waterman - Transfer Portal
Six scholarship players from last season will be on the roster again next season.
- Trey Stewart
- Richie Saunders
- Trevin Knell
- Dawson Baker
- Dallin Hall
- Fousseyni Traore
Getting Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders back after they entered the transfer portal was massively important for BYU next season. With those two returning, BYU has the chance to build off of last season instead of starting from scratch.
Two scholarship newcomers are signed are will be added to the roster. Utah transfer Keba Keita could slide into the starting lineup right away. Corner Canyon signee Brody Kozlowski, who originally signed with USC, has the potential to make an early impact at BYU. Kozlowski could play the stretch four position given his size and shooting ability. Now that Noah Waterman is gone, someone needs to fill that role.
- Keba Keita - Transfer from Utah
- Brody Kozlowski - 2024 Signee
In total, BYU has eight scholarships filled for next season and five more to go. Like they did last year, BYU doesn't have to fill all 13 scholarships. Regardless, more additions are on their way - there will be at least four more scholarship players added by the time BYU tips off the next basketball season.
BYU is starting to narrow down its top targets. A few prospects have taken or will take visits to BYU: Chaz Lanier, Elijah Crawford, Berke Buyuktuncel, and Maxim Logue. The aforementioned Chaz Lanier would be able to provide the scoring punch that Jaxson Robinson brought to BYU last year. Four-star point guard Elijah Crawford could be the point guard of the future should he choose BYU. Berke Buyuktuncel, a UCLA transfer, could be the stretch four that Noah Waterman was for BYU. Maxim Logue could provide size and athleticism to the BYU frontcourt.
Additionally, Rutgers transfer Mawot Mag included BYU in his top five.