Feast Week ended on a high note as BYU beat Providence in a close 85-82 win. After playing three games in three days, the Cougars finished third in the Southwest Maui Invitational. Rob Wright missed the entire event due to injury, which really tested the group.

So what did we learn about this BYU team?

Collin Chandler is an NBA prospect

We already knew this, but Collin Chandler's talent was on full display in Maui. Through three games, he averaged 27.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. It felt like he was hitting everything from three, going 11-19 (58%). The highlight of the week was his career-high 34 points against Ole Miss. At one point in the first half, he had 21 points and was outscoring the entire Ole Miss team.

Besides his shooting, one thing that stood out in these games was Chandler's ability to get to the free throw line. He went 29-31, shooting an impressive 94% from the charity stripe. For context, he had 60 free throw attempts all of last season. In Maui alone, he had more than half as many attempts.

Chandler also showcased how well-rounded he can be with his vision and motor to crash the boards at a high level. This event was exactly what NBA scouts wanted to see from him. With Wright out, it was the perfect opportunity for Chandler to take over games and show what he can do.

Brooks Bahr will be a key part of BYU's rotation

Brooks Bahr continues to be one of the best stories of BYU's season so far. He was a spark off the bench heading into the Maui Invitational and that didn't change in the event.

In all three games, he had 2 steals. In two of them, he had at least 4 assists and 6 rebounds. Whenever it felt like the Cougars were in a rut, Bahr ignited the team with his energy and made winning plays. Beyond that, he played hard defensively and made everyone he guarded earn their shots.

He has also shown he can be a reliable facilitator. Other parts of his game will come as he continues to develop, but for now, he is filling a role that elevates this team.

BYU can be a very good rebounding team

In all three games in Maui, BYU won the rebounding battle. There is a lot of length on the roster and the Cougars are using it.

At times, Kevin Young put out rotations where four players were at least 6'7" alongside Chandler, who is 6'5". Bruce Branch in particular plays much bigger than he is due to his 7'4" wingspan. He averaged 6.3 rebounds, including a career-high 7 rebounds against Ole Miss. Chandler added a career-high 8 rebounds of his own against the Rebels.

The most impressive performance was against Ole Miss, where the Cougars out-rebounded the Rebels 46-35.

BYU's defense has potential but needs some work

In the first two games of the Maui Invitational, BYU's opponents shot 22.6% from three. Both teams missed a few open looks, but the Cougars also played good perimeter defense. However, against Providence, they were exposed. The Friars shot 14-30 (47%) from three. This is a team that was shooting 28% beyond the arc coming into the game against BYU.

BYU averaged 7.7 steals across the three games and their opponents averaged 11 turnovers. The Cougars' double teams led to some turnovers from opponents but also led to some open looks, so they'll need to work on their positioning on some defensive sets. Providence had 13 turnovers against BYU, which ties the second most turnovers an opponent has had against the Cougars this season.

The defensive potential is there, and BYU has time to shore things up before Big 12 play, but this is an area the Cougars will need to improve if they want to raise their ceiling, given that their offense is elite.

Now, the Cougars will have a long break and get plenty of rest before they play Northwestern on Saturday, December 5th.