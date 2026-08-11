Scouting Report: BYU International Commit Dovydas Buika

Last month, Dovydas Buika committed to BYU . There is a lot to like about the guard/wing from Lithuania. He has a versatile skill set that makes him capable of playing multiple positions, something that caught Kevin Young's eye.

Let's take a deeper look at Buika's game.

Player Profile

Buika has a strong basketball IQ with a good feel for the game. At 6'6", he has a nice blend of size and playmaking that allows him to run pick-and-roll and find the open man. He is comfortable handling the ball and reading defenses, patiently waiting to make the right play.

Buika's versatility first burst onto the scene during FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer, highlighted by a near triple-double (20 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds) against Serbia.

As a scorer, Buika is dynamic. He loves to take midrange floaters and pull-ups as he drives into the lane, and he can also knock down perimeter shots, scoring both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations. When scoring off the dribble, he does a good job creating separation from defenders and doesn't often look to force shots.

Because of his ball-handling ability and size, Buika can exploit smaller guards on switches and drive past them.

Development Areas to Watch

Three-Point Shooting

One of the clearest areas of opportunity in Buika's development is his three-point shooting. During FIBA U18 EuroBasket, he showcased his potential as a perimeter scoring threat, going 5-of-11 from deep in a 26-point game against Latvia and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc against Serbia.

Throughout his career, though, Buika's perimeter shooting has been streaky. Across all teams and competitions, he is 133-of-450 from three (30%). At times he can get hot and knock down a couple of triples in a game. At others, he can go through cold stretches, like last season at BC Jonava Hipocredit, where he shot just 3-of-19 from deep.

Buika's shooting form is natural. He has good mechanics and moves well around the perimeter, both with and without the ball. The fundamentals are there for him to improve his efficiency beyond the arc, and with a few months to go before BYU's season begins, that will likely be a focus of his development this offseason.

Defense

Though he isn't known for his defense, Buika is a capable defender. He knows where he's supposed to be and makes an effort to stay disciplined, but he will need to get stronger physically as he makes the transition to college basketball.

Buika has shown flashes of being disruptive and scrappy. That came through more toward the end of last season, when he recorded at least two steals in three of his final four games.

Fit in BYU's Rotation

BYU's roster is filled with guards and wings. Returners include Rob Wright, Dawson Baker, Nate Pickens, and Brody Kozlowski, while Bruce Branch, Collin Chandler, Jake Wahlin, Tyler Betsey, Brooks Bahr, and Dean Rueckert round out the newcomers at those positions.

With that many players fighting for minutes, it will be difficult for Buika to carve out a significant role as a freshman who is also adjusting to college basketball and the Big 12. If he wants to earn playing time, the key will be his three-point shooting, a trait that will be coveted in Young's offense next season.

So far in his career, Buika hasn't been consistent beyond the arc, so his shooting will need to improve if he wants to get into the rotation. He can also find other ways to impact the game, whether that's playing hard on the defensive end or making smart plays when he's on the floor.

Buika has great potential and projects as a solid piece for the Cougars, whose positional flexibility can help him become a contributor in Provo.

You can watch his highlights below.