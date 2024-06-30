Cougs Daily

22 Former BYU Football Players are Currently on NFL Rosters

Casey Lundquist

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Ever since Kalani Sitake was hired in 2016, he has emphasized the importance of getting his players to the NFL. For the most part, he's been very successul in that area. 10 BYU players have been drafted in the last four NFL Drafts. As of this writing, there are 22 former BYU football players in the NFL.

  1. Tyler Allgeier RB - Atlanta Falcons
  2. Zayne Anderson S - Green Bay
  3. Chris Brooks RB - Miami Dolphins
  4. Brady Christensen OL - Carolina Panthers
  5. Michael Davis CB - Washington Commanders
  6. Blake Freeland OL - Indianapolis Colts
  7. Jaren Hall QB - Minnesota Vikings
  8. Kaleb Hayes CB - New York Giants
  9. Taysom Hill QB/TE - New Orleans Saints
  10. Dax Milne WR - Washington Commanders
  11. Puka Nacua WR - Los Angeles Rams
  12. Aidan Robbins RB - Cleveland Browns
  13. Kedon Slovis QB - Indianapolis Colts
  14. Kingsley Suamataia OL - Kansas City Chiefs
  15. Sione Takitaki LB - New England Patriots
  16. Khyiris Tonga DL - Arizona Cardinals
  17. Max Tooley LB - Houston Texans
  18. Kyle Van Noy LB - Baltimore Ravens
  19. Fred Warner LB - San Francisco 49ers
  20. Chris Wilcox CB - Los Angeles Chargers
  21. Jamaal Williams RB - New Orleans Saints
  22. Zach Wilson QB - Denver Broncos

BYU has at least one player in the NFL at every position except defensive end. BYU doesn't have a true tight end in the NFL either, but Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end in his hybrid role. The quality is more impressive than the quantity.

Fred Warner is viewed as the best linebacker in the league. Warner has been the anchor of the San Francisco defense over the last several years. Kyle Van Noy is still making an impact in the league as an edge rusher for the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua broke the rookie receiving record in his first season with the LA Rams.

Tyler Allgeier and Jamaal Williams ran for 1,000 yards in 2022.

Now that Kedon Slovis is in the NFL, BYU has three former quarterbacks in the league in Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, and Kedon Slovis.

