Former BYU Great Taysom Hill Sets NFL Record in Saints Win Over Jets

Taysom Hill has officially done something that no other NFL player has ever done in the Super Bowl era. On Sunday in the Saints' win over the New York Jets, Hill surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards. Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 1,000 passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards, and 1,000 receiving yards.

Hill hit the milestone on a day that epitomized his all-around impact. Hill finished the game against the Jets with 38 passing yards and a passing touchdown, 42 rushing yards, and 36 receiving yards.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore explained that other teams in the league have tried to replicate the Taysom Hill role, but no teams have been able to duplicate it.

"I think at the end of the day. This league talks about trying to get Taysom Hills on your football team. There's a role and everyone's chasing it and no one seems to be able to duplicate it," Moore said. "And so because of, you know, his ability to play in every phase of an offense, contributing on special teams as well, you know, the things that he can do from a capacity of having to handle all these different looks and structures and fundamentals that you got to play all these positions at, it's just really, really special, and he's. An A plus person, A plus human being, A plus player, and so, um, you know, I think all these young guys especially can learn a lot from him as they go through the rest of this year."

@T_Hill4 became the first player in the Super Bowl era and the fourth player all time to record at least 1,000 career passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He joins Bob Hoernschemeyer, George Taliaferro and Charley Trippi as the only players to reach the… pic.twitter.com/o26Bo7icma — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 23, 2025

Hill was emotional in his press conference after the game. Hill was asked about what the city of New Orleans means to him and after reflecting on his time, he said he doesn't know what the future holds for him.

"My wife asked me that this morning," Hill said. "Excuse me, um. And, and I didn't really, I didn't really feel any type of way this morning, but as I was driving to the stadium today. You know, you start to think about the last 9 years and what it's meant to me and my family and the city and stuff, so. I think for me personally, you just try to take it all in, you know. We've had a great experience here tonight, and I don't know what the future holds for me, but it was a special day, for me and the family."

More BYU Football Coverage