BYU-Texas Tech Ticket Prices Blow Away All Other College Football Games This Weekend
On Saturday, no. 8 BYU will hit the road to take on no. 9 Texas Tech. It will be the first top 10 matchup in BYU history, and the first top 10 matchup in the Big 12 since 2021 when Baylor and Oklahoma state faced off in the Big 12 championship.
It's also the hottest ticket in college football this weekend, and frankly it's not close. According to SeatGeek, the get-in price for the BYU-Texas Tech game is $377. That is almost double the next most expensive ticket this weekend. Here are the five most expensive tickets for the upcoming college football weekend.
- No. 8 BYU at no. 9 Texas Tech - $377
- Auburn at no. 15 Vanderbilt - $210
- LSU at no. 4 Alabama - $178
- No. 6 Oregon at Iowa - $173
- No. 3 Texas A&M at no. 19 Missouri - $143
This game is getting the star treatment from ESPN as well. College GameDay will be in attendance to feature the game. Then, ESPN's top broadcasting crew will be on the call: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe. It's the most important game of the college football weekend.
This will be the second time this season that BYU has played in the most expensive game of the weekend. BYU-Utah was the priciest ticket that weekend as well.
This game is a major, major opportunity for the BYU football program. A win over Texas Tech would give BYU not only a clear path to the conference title game, but the College Football Playoff as well. It would also do more for the perception of this BYU football team than any win over the last two seasons.
BYU is 19-2 over the last two years. Despite that record, national analysts doubt BYU since the Cougars rarely blow out opponents. A win over the Red Raiders would change the perception of BYU overnight.
More importantly, BYU is looking to break into the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. A win over the Red Raiders would give BYU a really good chance at an at-large bid even if the Cougars don't win the conference championship.