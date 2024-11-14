Freezing Temperatures In the Forecast for No. 6 BYU vs Kansas
On Saturday night, No. 6 BYU football will look to maintain its perfect record with a home game against Kansas. This will be the first time BYU has played at home since October 18th when BYU took down Oklahoma State.
According to the weather forecast, players and fans can expect freezing temperates around kickoff. The game doesn't start until 8:15 Mountain Time for a game that will be broadcast on ESPN. According to Apple Weather, the current temperature forecast at kickoff is 31 degrees. It will drop to 29 degrees by the second half. Perhaps most importantly, there is snow in the forecast for Saturday morning. The snow should melt away before kickoff, but you can expect wet and slippery conditions at Lavell Edwards Stadium.
Last year, the grass in Lavell Edwards Stadium did not play well in November. This year, BYU has newly installed turf that should hold up better in freezing conditions.
The Jayhawks, who have played well over the last three weeks, were the first team BYU played in the Big 12 last season. In that game, turnovers doomed the Cougars as two defensive touchdowns gave Kansas a 38-27 victory.
There is a lot more than just revenge on the line for BYU. The Cougars are currently in line to get a spot in the College Football Playoff if they continue to win. Additionally, BYU is guaranteed a spot in the Big 12 title game if they win at least two of their last three regular season games.
This game has massive, massive postseason ramificiations. A win in this game would give BYU a 93% chance to win at least 11 games (according to FPI) games which would guarantee them a spot in the Big 12 title game. Every game is critical at this point.
Currently, BYU is favored by just a field goal over Kansas.