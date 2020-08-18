2020 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings, The Updates

BYU football enters the 2020 season with an experienced roster. Today, let's look at who is coming, who is going, and how highly these players were rated as recruits. Today is a special edition of the good, the bad, the ratings. I'll also include a section on "The Updates" at each position group.

Wide Receivers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

30 Luc Andrada - .77

10 Javelle Brown - 0.7797

85 Brayden Cosper - 0.8204

87 Talmage Gunther - NA

12 Keanu Hill - 0.799

84 Tevita Ika - NA

5 Dax Milne - 0.7597

2 Neil Pau'u - 0.78

18 Gunner Romney - 0.8801

2020 Signees

0 Kody Epps - 0.8625

22 Chris Jackson - 0.8206

1 Terence Fall - 0.8173

82 Miles Davis - 0.8098

Other Newcomers

15 Kade Moore - NA

13 Joe Nelson - NA

26 Hobbs Nyberg - NA

88 Nathan Upham - NA

The Good – There might be growing pains in 2020, but this group of Wide Receivers has the talent to be a dynamic group for years to come. Along with the returning players, BYU signed Kody Epps, Chris Jackson, Miles Davis, and Terence Fall as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Jackson and Davis will bring speed to the group and Epps will bring his ability to create separation quickly. In an earlier article, we talked about newcomers who could make an impact on offense and multiple Wide Receivers made the list.

Terence Fall is a really interesting story. Fall is from France where he started playing tackle football. He decided to pursue his dream of playing college football so he came to the United States as a foreign exchange student. BYU's staff discovered Fall and offered him a scholarship. Fall is raw, but has the talent to contribute after a few years in a D1 program. You can watch my interview with Fall where he discusses his journey from France to Provo.

The Bad – BYU loses three key Wide Receivers this year in Micah Simon, Aleva Hifo, and Talon Shumway. BYU will look to supplement their loss with returning players Gunner Romney, Dax Milne, Keanu Hill and Neil Pau’u. BYU will need one or more newcomers to produce right away.

The Ratings – BYU’s highest-rated signee in the 2020 class was Kody Epps, a Wide Receiver out of Mater Dei High School in California. Epps was insanely productive as a Senior; he was named a first-team AP All American. I sat down with Epps to talk about his recruitment and decision to come to BYU. You can watch that interview here.

It’s worth noting that Miles Davis could end up at Cornerback. He was announced as a “WR/CB” on signing day, but he started fall camp at Wide Receiver. You could argue that Davis has the highest ceiling of any player list. You can watch an interview with Miles Davis here.

The Updates – Kody Epps and Chris Jackson have performed well in fall camp. Epps specifically has been mentioned by multiple people for his standout performance during zoom interviews. Gunner Romney missed the first few days of camp with a hamstring injury. He is now practicing and feels 100%.

Hobbs Nyberg is a walk-on worth monitoring. He is athletic and creative with the ball in space. I think he could make an impact in the return game if given a chance.

Offensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

72 Seth Willis - 0.7817

73 Connor Pay - 0.8519

62 Elijah Unutoa - 0.8449

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

56 Clark Barrington - 0.7917

67 Brady Christensen - 0.7817

66 James Empey - 0.8491

71 Blake Freeland - 0.8418

75 JT Gentry - 0.7709

77 Chandon Herring - 0.7837

69 Tristen Hoge - 0.9585

64 Brayden Keim - NA

76 Harris LaChance - 0.758

74 Kieffer Longson - 0.8847

61 Keanu Saleapaga - 0.8416

63 Joe Tukuafu - 0.7782

68 Mo Unutoa - 0.8462

2020 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

70 Jori Benson - NA

65 Chandler Bird - NA

The Good – BYU will have a very experienced Offensive Line in 2020 – BYU returns the entire group (including all starters) from last season except for Thomas Shoaf. In addition to being experienced, the 2020 Offensive Line has the talent to be the best OL unit at BYU in the Independence era. James Empey and Brady Christensen are two standout Juniors with the talent to make a lot of money in the NFL.

The Bad – As mentioned above, BYU returns all but one Offensive Lineman in 2020. Meanwhile, BYU welcomed three returned missionaries to be on the roster in 2020. While this is good news for the 2020 offense, BYU is facing a scholarship crunch as players have returned early from missions.

The Ratings – BYU’s ability to compete for highly sought-after Offensive Lineman has slowly improved under Kalani Sitake. BYU missed out on four-star Andrew Gentry last recruiting cycle, but they filled the spot with Jake Griffin who was being heavily recruited by multiple P5 programs. Most recently, BYU added Weston Jones to the OL pipeline who chose BYU over a few P5 programs.

The Updates – By all accounts, the offensive line has performed really well in fall camp. Coach Mateos told the media that the last thing to clean up is the players' conditioning to be in game shape.

Running Backs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

7 Hinckley Ropati - 0.8144

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

25 Tyler Allgeier - 0.7397

20 Sione Finau - 0.8232

4 Lopini Katoa - 0.819



21 Jackson McChesney - 0.8538

29 Chase Wester - NA

2020 Signees

11 Bruce Garrett - 0.8305

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good – BYU brings back young talent in the RB room. Sione Finau showed flashes as a RS Freshman before tearing his ACL in practice. Jackson McChesney ran for over 200 yards in his only meaningful snaps at UMass. Lopini Katoa has been productive in two seasons at BYU, but he’ll need to take a step forward to earn the lion’s share of the carries in 2020.

The Bad – As the roster currently stands, it’s difficult to foresee any of these Running Backs becoming an all-down back for BYU in 2020. It’s more likely that a “by committee” approach is deployed by BYU.

The Ratings – BYU has struggled to sign highly-rated Running Back’s from the high school ranks in recent years. However, don’t sleep on 2020 signee Bruce Garrett. Garrett ran for over 2,000 yards as a Junior in Texas. Garrett possesses the necessary vision, speed and balance to be a very productive player at BYU. You can watch my interview with Garrett here which includes his highlights.

The Updates - Devontae Henry-Cole transferred from BYU to Utah State before fall camp. As a replacement, BYU brought in Hinckley Ropati from Cerritos JC. Ropati committed to BYU over the summer and initially planned to enroll in January. With Henry-Cole's departure, however, BYU made room to add Ropati in 2020.

Early reports indicate that Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier appear to be the top guys at RB with Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati not far behind.

Tight Ends

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

82 Bentley Hanshaw - 0.8271

35 Ben Tuipulotu - 0.8111

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

89 Matt Bushman - 0.8518

42 Kyle Griffitts - NA

83 Isaac Rex - 0.8187

32 Hank Tuipulotu - 0.8083

13 Masen Wake - NA

96 Carter Wheat - 0.8065

2020 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

80 Lane Lunt - NA

The Good – Matt Bushman. Bushman turned down the NFL to return for his Senior season and BYU will rely heavily on him in 2020. BYU also has tons of young talent at Tight End. Isaac Rex, in particular, stood out during Spring ball. You should expect to see a lot of Isaac Rex this season.

The Bad – It’s hard to complain about the current stable of Tight Ends; however, red zone production needs to improve from this group in 2020. Whether that’s on the coaches or players, I don’t know, but BYU will need the Tight Ends to create problems deep in opposing territory.

The Ratings – BYU has some exciting guys in the pipeline at TE. Along with Freshman Hanshaw, Rex, Wheat, and B. Tuipulotu, BYU will welcome back Hank Tuipulotu (older brother on Ben Tuipulotu) from injury this year and Dallin Holker from a mission in 2021.

The Updates - Coach Roderick told the media that Matt Bushman might be the most improved player on the team. Bushman has led the Cougars in receiving yards over the last three seasons; an improved Bushman would create a lot of options for BYU's offense against different types of defenses.

Quarterbacks

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

10 Mason Fakahua - 0.779

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

3 Jaren Hall - 0.8549

19 Rhett Reilly - NA

16 Baylor Romney - 0.8015

1 Zach Wilson - 0.854

2020 Signees

10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters - 0.8521

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good – The Wilson, Hall, and Romney trio is very promising. Both Wilson and Hall showed very well during spring ball while Romney saw limited reps due to injury. BYU didn’t name a starting Quarterback before spring ball was cancelled, but Wilson appeared to be in the lead. Adding Maiava to this group will only increase the competition at Quarterback come fall camp; I don't expect Maiava to beat out Wilson, Hall, or Romney, but his being on the roster could push a guy like Mason Fakahua to another position.

The Bad – The open Quarterback competition has the potential to become a detriment in 2020. Due to the cancellation of spring practices, BYU has spent the first few weeks of fall camp to determine the starting Quarterback. Equally splitting reps might prevent the eventual starter from gelling with the first-team offense in what could be a unique fall camp.

The Ratings – BYU is still capable of recruiting highly-rated Quarterbacks. In 2019, they signed four-star Quarterback Jacob Conover and they signed Sol-Jay Maiava as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Both players were the highest rated LDS Quarterbacks in their respective classes. You can watch my interview with Maiava here where he talks about his efforts to recruit Kody Epps to BYU.

The Updates - The offense has performed really well throughout fall camp. At this point, I would be surprised if Zach Wilson was not named the starting QB over the next week. Ben Criddle of ESPN960 has been reporting that Baylor Romney has been running with the second-team offense.

Linebackers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

52 Preston Lewis - 0.7945

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

47 Pepe Tanuvasa - 0.7667 (Now eligible after sitting out 2019)

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

33 Ben Bywater - 0.8455

17 Matthew Criddle - NA

34 Kavika Fonua - 0.7664

46 Drew Jensen - 0.8516

53 Isaiah Kaufusi - 0.8013

38 Jackson Kaufusi - 0.8335

50 Sam Lee - NA

41 Keenan Pili - 0.8465

36 Kade Pupunu - NA

31 Max Tooley - 0.8608

49 Payton Wilgar - NA

2020 Signees (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

35 Josh Wilson - 0.8302

Other Newcomers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

59 Truman Andrus - NA

55 Chase Hughes - NA

The Good – The Linebacker room has the talent and the depth to be a very productive group in 2020. BYU relied on a young core of Linebackers in 2019 that produced despite their inexperience. Most notable with this group are the position changes, some of which are influenced by scheme.

BYU moved from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-2-5 base defense during the spring. Two former Linebackers, Solofa Funa and Alex Miskela (now in the transfer portal), moved to Defensive End during the spring. Two other Linebackers, Max Tooley and Zayne Anderson, and Chaz Ah You moved to the defensive backfield. Max Tooley has since returned to LB during fall camp. The last LB position change to note is Jackson Kaufusi, he moved to Running Back. Kaufusi is back running with the linebackers again.

The Bad – Injuries have plagued multiple players in this group. Fonua, Jensen, Kaufusi, and Pili have all missed time due to various injuries.

The Ratings – The Linebackers boast the highest average 247 composite rating of any position group in 2020. BYU has continuously recruited highly-touted Linebackers in the independence era.

The Updates - I haven't heard many updates from the LBs in fall camp. I would imagine that Pepe Tanuvasa will find early playing time given the fact that BYU's first two scheduled opponents (Navy and Army) run the triple option. Tanuvasa is very familiar with the tripe option - Tanuvasa played at Navy before transferring to BYU.

Defensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

56 Tanner Baker - .7857

92 Tyler Batty - 0.8146

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

99 Zac Dawe - 0.8478

93 Bracken El-Bakri - NA

55 Lorenzo Fauatea - 0.8451

44 Seleti Fevaleaki - 0.8113

97 Solofa Funa - 0.8096

73 Caden Haws - 0.7958

21 Hirkley Latu – 0.8287

58 Uriah Leiataua - 0.8381

94 Freddy Livai - 0.8246

62 Atunaisa Mahe - 0.7731

45 Darius McFarland - 0.8366

88 Alema Pilimai - 0.8405

98 Gabe Summers - NA

57 Alden Tofa - 0.863

95 Khyiris Tonga - 0.7667

51 Jeddy Tuiloma - NA

91 Earl Tuioti-Mariner - 0.7814

2020 Signees

48 Alex Muti

Other Newcomers

96 Garred Blanthorn - NA

59 Fisher Jackson - NA

78 Andrew Slack - NA

The Good – Khyiris Tonga decided to forego the NFL draft and return for his Senior season. He will be the anchor of a Defensive Line that will feature more four-down fronts in 2020.

BYU has a few young players with the potential to boost the pass rush for the Cougars. Tyler Batty, Alema Pilimai (who moved from TE), Seleti Fevaleaki, and Fisher Jackson are a few that come to mind.

The Bad – This group lacks a proven pass rusher heading into this season – BYU ranked 117 in team sacks last year. Kalani Sitake wants BYU to be a more disruptive defense, the first step to becoming a disruptive defense is creating havoc up front.

The Ratings – Interestingly, the lowest-rated (excluding walk-ons) player along the Defensive Line out of high school was Khyiris Tonga; Tonga is now the best NFL prospect on Defense. BYU rarely signs four-star prospects along the Defensive Line so player development will be paramount.

The Updates - Uriah Leiataua will miss the first half of the season (minimum) after breaking his leg in fall camp. Jake Hatch of Locked on Cougars was the first to report the news. This is a big blow to BYU's pass-rushing prospects - I expected Leiataua to lead to Cougars in sacks in 2020. Alden Tofa is a guy that BYU will rely on heavily this year following Leiataua's injury.

Defensive Backs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

3 Chaz Ah You - 0.936

23 Zayne Anderson - 0.8268

43 Chapman Beaird - NA

25 Keenan Ellis - 0.8039

27 Tavita Gagnier - NA

15 Dimitri Gallow - 0.8

22 Ammon Hannemann - 0.8113

11 Isaiah Herron - 0.7953

43 Jared Kapisi - NA

20 Hayden Livingston - NA

0 D'Angelo Mandell - 0.8281

12 Malik Moore - 0.7681

26 Mitchell Price - NA

10 Morgan Pyper - NA

7 George Udo - 0.81

4 Troy Warner - 0.9007

32 Chris Wilcox - 0.7857

29 Shamon Willis - 0.7575

2020 Signees

5 Micah Harper - 0.8204

13 Jacques Wilson - 0.8000

Other Newcomers

15 Caleb Christensen - 0.8227

The Good – As things currently stand, BYU might be as deep at Cornerback in 2020 as they’ve ever been. Four players (Chris Wilcox, Isaiah Herron, D’Angelo Mandell, Shamon Willis) have played significant snaps for the Cougars while two others (Keenan Ellis, George Udo) have seen limited action. Chris Wilcox should be healthy this season. In my opinion, a completely healthy Wilcox instantly becomes the best Cornerback on the team.

It’s worth noting that George Udo moved to Free Safety during spring ball. Udo is relatively new to the game of football, but his talent is undeniable. He has the raw athleticism to become a staple in the defensive backfield for years to come.

The Bad – BYU lost two key Defensive Backs, Austin Lee and Dayan Ghanwoloku, to graduation last season. BYU will need multiple guys to step up to fill the massive void left by those two players. Two prime candidates to replace Lee and Ghanwoloku are Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson who both redshirted last season due to injury. Max Tooley moved from Linebacker to Free Safety during spring ball, he’s another name to watch in 2020.

The Ratings – BYU’s ability to land highly-recruited Cornerbacks has slowly improved as the coaching staff has demonstrated their ability to develop guys like Chris Wilcox into very productive players. For example, BYU signed Micah Harper as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Harper turned down 22 offers, including 1 P5 offer, to play for the Cougars. You can watch my interview with Harper here.

The Updates - Jacques Wilson suffered an injury during fall camp that set him back. Thing injury, however, is not season ending. I expect BYU's three starting safeties to be Troy Warner, Zayne Anderson, and Chaz Ah You.

