BYU Football is up to 14 Commits at the End of June
It's been a successful month on the recruiting trail for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. BYU is up to 14 commits in the 2025 class, and the majority of those commitments have come in the month of June.
1. LaMason Waller - WR
Competing Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington, etc.
Four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller was the first to commit to BYU on the official visit. Waller announced his commitment during a lunch on the visit. "I started a trend," Waller told me in an earlier interview. He wasn't wrong, as multiple players decided to join him and commit to BYU.
Waller picked BYU over nearly 45 competing offers. As of this writing, he is BYU's highest-rated commit in the 2025 class.
2. Nolan Keeney - QB
Competing Offers: Houston, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State, FCS programs
BYU got their quarterback in the 2025 class when Nolan Keeney committed to BYU. Keeney has ideal size at 6'4 and 215 pounds. In a junior season that was limited by injury, he threw for 2,460 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes. He averaged an impressive 19.7 yards per attempt. He wouldn't be classified as a true dual-threat quarterback, but defenses do have to account for his running ability. He ran for 500 yards on the ground as a junior.
3. Cale Breslin - RB
Competing Offers: Wisconsin, Indiana, Syracuse, San Diego State, Hawaii, FAU, UConn
Breslin, a three-star prospect from Las Vegas, committed to the Cougars last month. Breslin's recruitment was heating up - he picked up the offer from Wisconsin just a few weeks ago after taking a visit. Instead of prolonging his recruitment and waiting for more offers, Breslin shut things down and committed to BYU. Breslin is a great pickup for running backs coach Harvey Unga. He fits the mold of running backs that have recently had success at BYU. He has the potential to contribute early in his BYU career alongside starter LJ Martin.
Breslin was selected to the First Team All-Southern Nevada Preps team after running for over 1,200 yards as a junior.
4. Cole Cogshell - Edge
Competing Offers: Boston College, San Diego State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Washington State, Montana, Montana State
Cole Cogshell is one of the most exciting commits in BYU's 2025 class. His upside is enormous - he is only scratching the surface of his potential. He went from zero offers in March to 15 offers in June. He committed to BYU about one week after taking his official visit.
5. Blake Bryce - TE
Competing Offers: Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA, Minnesota, Louisville, Kansas, Duke, Cal, NC State, etc.
Legacy recruit Blake Bryce stars on both sides of the ball for his high school. He plays both tight end and defensive end. He has a big frame at 6'5 and 225 pounds and he could end up on either offense or defense at BYU. His versatility and athleticism at 6'5 made him a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail. Should he play tight end, which we think he will, he was the first prospect to commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.
6. Andrew Williams - Offensive Tackle
Competing Offers: Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, Yale
Andrew Williams is one of the fastest rising offensive tackle prospects in the country. Williams caught the attention of seemingly every coach that saw him in person this Summer. He picked up his first Power Four offer from Kansas State in May after attending their camp. He went to Iowa State's camp a few days later and picked up an offer from the Cyclones. Then he picked up an offer from Kansas after attending their camp. Finally, he camped at BYU and picked up an offer from TJ Woods.
When Big 12 coaches got to see the development since his junior season up close, they offered him on the spot.
Williams took official visits to all four Big 12 schools that offered him a scholarship. It was BYU that beat out a few conference foes to land Williams' commitment.
7. Tyler Payne - LB
Tyler Payne was the first commit of the 2025 class. He committed to the Cougars early enough in the process that he didn't have any competing offers. Don't let his offer sheet fool you - he can absolutely play.
As a junior in 2023, Payne was named the 6A Region 1 Defensive MVP. He is a violent linebacker that loves contact. On film, his ability to diagnose a play and disrupt what the offense is trying to do really stands out. He has good speed and he has risen up the recruiting rankings during Summer camps.
8. Kelepi Vete - DL
Competing Offers: Stanford, Cal, Baylor, Arizona State, Arizona, etc.
Kelepi Vete preps at Oakland High School in California. He previously played for Fremont High School was the teammate of 2024 BYU signees Naki Tuakoi and Sefo Akuila. Kelepi has played both offensive line and defensive line at the high school level - he is projected to play defensive line in college.
Under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill, the BYU defensive staff has worked tirelessly to improve the talent along the defensive line. Vete is the type of defensive line prospect that BYU will need to compete in the Big 12. He is listed at 6'5 and 250 pounds and he has room to add more good weight.
Kelepi Vete is the twin brother of Stanford commit Siosiua Vete. Siosiua was on BYU's campus for an official visit in June. The Cougars are trying to flip him from Stanford.
9. Ulavai Fetuli - Edge
Competing Offers: Cal, San Diego State, San Jose State, New Mexico State, Idaho, Portland State, Cal Poly
Ulavai Fetuli committed to BYU right after his official visit. Fetuli is listed at 6'5 and 240 pounds and he could play either defensive end or tight end at the next level.
10. Tucker Kelleher - TE
Competing Offers: App State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Temple, and Toledo
Tucker Kellher committed to BYU on his official visit. Kelleher picked up an offer from BYU in mid June, and it didn't take him long to shut down his recruitment and commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.
BYU was the first Power Four school to offer Kelleher a scholarship. He held a long list of competing offers, all from the G5 ranks.
11. Jackson Doman - Tight End
Competing Offers: Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV
Another tight end, Jackson Doman committed to BYU right after his official visit. Doman was offered a scholarship to BYU last June by then tight ends coach Steve Clark. In May, new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and Justin Ena visited Doman in Oregon and reinforced his scholarship offer to BYU. Doman is a relative of the many Doman's that have come through BYU in the past.
12. Sale Fano - DE
Competing Offers: Washington State, UNLV, Hawaii, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Fano has good size at 6'4 and he has room to add more weight. 247Sports currently lists him at 210 pounds. Depending on where his weight ends up once he is in a college weight program, he could either play defensive end or outside linebacker. At Westlake, Fano has flashed the ability to get after the quarterback, set the edge against the run, and drop back into coverage. He has room to grow his pass rushing prowess, but his versatility will give BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill a lot of options once he enrolls at BYU.
13. Kendal Wall - Defensive Line
Competing Offers: Washington State, San Jose State
Kendal Wall committed to BYU a few days after his official visit. The Cougars were the first P4 program to pull the trigger and offer him after seeing him in person. Wall was named the defensive tackles MVP at BYU's Summer camp earlier this month.
BYU defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha was the primary recruiter in Wall's recruitment.
14. Will Walker - K
Will Walker is a punter from Riverton High School. BYU doesn't often extend scholarship offers to punters, but Walker was deemed worthy of a scholarship. He committed to the Cougars two years ago.