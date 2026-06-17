Guard TT Carr Returns to Cal Basketball

Cal posted its 2026-2027 men's basketball roster this week, and there was one surprising name on it -- guard Semetri "TT" Carr. Carr is in fact back at Cal and is participating in the Bears' offseason workouts in Berkeley this month.

Carr was a sixth man on Cal's squad this past season as a freshman, and he started two games. But on April 21 he reportedly entered the transfer portal.

There was no further news on where he planned to transfer. In fact, 247Sports and On3 still have him listed as being in the transfer portal with no new school. But he is at Cal, participating in team activities.

He was the only freshman who received significant playing time during Cal's 2025-26 season, when Cal finished with a 22-12 record. It was the Bears' most wins since 2015-16 and their first postseason berth since 2017.

Carr averaged 16.4 minutes, 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing in 32 games. He made 36.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 25.7 percent on three-point shots.

Cal lost their top two players from this past season's team. Justin Pippen transferred to Ohio State, and Dai Dai Ames transferred to Tennessee. Also, Rytis Petraitis transferred to New Mexico.

However, Cal added five transfers -- Jordan Ross from Georgia, Jake Wilkins from Georgia, Amier Ali from Mississippi State, Nojus Indrusaitis from Pitt, and Michael Cooper from Wright State.

Cal also added four freshmen -- Dominykas Daubaris, Nicolas Mitrovic, Dionycius "Nyce" Bakare and Gabe Sularski. Jovani Ruff returns as a redshirt freshman after missing the entire 2026-27 season.