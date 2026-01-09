Cal Pulls a Second Proven Receiver Out of the Transfer Portal

Ohio University junior Chase Hendricks committed to Cal on Thursday, the second wide receiver new coach Tosh Lupoi’s staff has landed out of the transfer portal this week.

A 6-foot, 203-pounder, Hendricks caught 71 passes for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Bobcats to earn second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors.

Twitter

Hendricks, who will have one year of eligibility with Cal, is the 10th player pulled out of the transfer portal by the Bears, six of them at offensive skill positions.

Earlier this week, Cal signed wide receiver Ian Strong out of Rutgers. Strong had 52 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns in just 10 games, all as a starter, this season for the Scarlet Knights. Cal also has signed former New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas, who caught 56 passes this season as a redshirt freshman.

A native of St. Louis, Hendricks helped Ohio to a 9-4 record and a tie for second place in the MAC at 6-2. The Bobcats won five of their final six games.

Hendricks had five games of at least 100 receiving yards and two outings where he caught 10 passes. His best games were against Eastern Michigan, when he had 10 catches for 112 yards and two TDs, and Gardner Webb, with eight receptions of 144 yards and a touhdown.

Hendricks caught at least one pass of 30 yards or longer in seven different games.

He also handled some punt return duties, averaging 17.9 yards on eight returns.

Over three seasons at Ohio, Hendricks has 122 receptions for 1,616 yards and eight TDs.

As a senior at St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis, he caught 39 passes for 936 yards — a 24.0 yards-per-catch average — and 22 touchdowns.

Hendricks comes from a large family, with six brothers.

Meanwhile, three ex-Golden Bears who entered the transfer portal have chosen new schools: defensive lineman Ike Okafor to Washington State, offensive lineman Braden Miller to Duke and long snapper Rino Monteforte to Kansas.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

Bears blasted at Virginia in ACC basketball

Cal signs huge offensive lineman from FIU

Cal; adds UC Davis transfer RB Carter Vargas

UTEP transfer RB Ashten Emory commits to Cal

Cal transfer OLB TJ Bush commits to Minnesota

All-Mountain West TE from New Mexico signs with Cal

Cal finds a running back at Washington