Eli Woodard, Hayden Stepp Among the Cal Recruits Who Will Commit Soon

Cal’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 18th-best in the country by Rivals Industry Composite as of June 26, but the Bears' position could change based on commitment decisions scheduled for the coming days.

Cal does not seem to be the favorite for many of the six prospects cited here, but we have learned not to rule out Tosh Lupoi’s recruiting influence.

Cal has 2027 commitments from 11 four-star prospects: wide receiver Charles Davis III, tight end Rahzario Edwards, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, wide receiver Zion White, defensive end Troy Bowens, cornerback Kamil Loud, safety Myles Baker, athlete Elyjah Staples, offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola, cornerback Duvay Williams and quarterback Dane Weber..

But the Bears would like to get more from the upcoming announcements:

Wide Receiver Eli Woodard, June 30 Announcement

Woodard, a four-star prospect, will choose from among his three finalists – Cal, UCLA and Miami. Although Miami and Cal seemed to be running neck-and-neck in recent weeks, most recruiting analysts now believe the Hurricanes have taken the lead in landing Woodard.

The one thing in Cal’s favor is that Woodard’s quarterback at Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, is Dane Weber, who committed to Cal on May 28.

Defensive Back Hayden Stepp, July 1 Announcement

Hayden Stepp, who attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is rated a four-star prospect by most recruiting sites, but ESPN labels him as a five-star prospect, which is why the big boys are after him.

Cal, Oregon and Alabama are the finalists for Stepp, but those in the know believe he is headed for Oregon.

Linebacker Brayton Feister, July 11 Announcement

Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister of Massillon, Ohio, will choose from among Cal, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State. Georgia and Oregon seem to be the frontrunners, with the Ducks being the favorite for Feister too.

Offensive Lineman DaJohn Yarborough, July 11 Announcement

The 340-pound Yarborough is rated a three-star prospect by several recruiting sites, but 247Sports Composite rates him as a four-star recruit.

Yarborough, who attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, has Cal, Washington, Florida State and Mississippi State as his top four, and Cal seems to have as good a shot as anyone at Yarborough.

Defensive Lineman Jason Johnson, June 29 Announcement

A three-star prospect from Humble, Texas, Johnson has Cal, Vanderbilt, LSU and Texas as his finalists, with Texas being the favorite.

Defensive End Uhila Wolfgramm

Four-star prospect Uhila Wolfgramm, who attends Maples Mountain High School is Spanish Fork, Utah, has not set an announcement date but has said he expects to make a decision in the next few days.

Cal, UCLA, Oklahoma, Utah and BYU seem to be the main contenders for Wolfgramm, although Oklahoma is the clear favorite.

Safety Myles Baker

Four-star safety Myles Baker committed to Cal back in March, but recently there were reports that LSU and Lane Kiffin were making progress in flipping Baker to the Tigers.

Baker was scheduled to visit LSU last weekend, but Adam Gorney of Rivals reported that Lupoi had a midweek visit with Baker to solidify his commitment to Cal. As result Baker did not make the trip to LSU, and his pledge to Cal seems firm, at least for now.

Commitments are not binding. Nothing is official until a recruit signs a financial agreement with a school, and that cannot happen until December.