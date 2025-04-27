How Much Money Will Cal's Four Drafted Players Make?
Now that the 2025 NFL draft is over, the question becomes one of finances, so how much money will the four Cal players taken in the draft make?
The No. 1 priority for cornerback Nohl Williams (taken in the third round by Kansas City), safety Craig Woodson (fourth round, New England), linebacker Teddye Buchanan (fourth round, Baltimore) and cornerback Marcus Harris (sixth round, Tennessee) is to make the active roster when the 2025 regular season begins.
However, the money has to be somewhere in the back of their minds.
Based on information provided by Over the Cap and Spotrac (they differ slightly) we can get a pretty good idea of what each drafted Cal player will make because each drafted position has a preset slotted salary amount.
The estimates include a signing bonus, which makes up most of the income in the first year, and a prorated bonus in the other three years of the four-year contracts.
Quarterback Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the NFL draft, is slotted to sign a four-year deal worth about $49 million and will take home about $8.9 million as a rookie.
Cal’s players can’t expect to make that much, but here is an idea of the contract each of the four is expected to sign, based on Over the Cap and Spotrac analyses.
NOHL WILLIAMS, CORNERBACK
Drafted in the third round, No. 85 overall, by the Chiefs
Estimated contract: four years, $6.3 million
Estimated rookie salary: $1.15 million
Estimated salary in final year of contract: $2 million
.
CRAIG WOODSON, SAFETY
Drafted in the fourth round, No. 106 overall, by the Patriots
Estimated contract: four years, $5.2 million
Estimated rookie salary: $1.11 million
Estimated salary in final year of contract: $1.5 million
.
TEDDYE BUCHANAN, LINEBACKER
Drafted in the fourth round, No. 129 overall, by Baltimore
Estimated contract: Four years, $5.1 million
Estimated rookie salary: $1.06 million
Estimated salary in final year of contract: $1.46 million
.
MARCUS HARRIS, CORNERBACK
Drafted in sixth round, No. 183 overall, by Tennessee
Estimated contract: Four years, $4.5 million
Estimated rookie salary: $903,000
Estimated salary in final year of contract: $1.3 million
