Luca Wolf, a Tight End from Austria, Commits to Cal
Luca Wolf, a tight end prospect from Vienna, Austria, announced on social media on Thurday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
Wolf is the second foreign-born player who has committed to Cal for 2026, joining Russia-born offensive lineman Artem Korchagin.
Wolf chose Cal over offers from Virginia, Central Florida, South Florida, Tulsa, UAB and Texas-San Antonio, among others.
Wolf’s high school is listed as the NFL Academy-London. He is rated as a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 75th-best tight end recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wolf is the latest commitment Cal has received from the group that visited Cal this past weekend. The Golden Bears will host another group of visitors this weekend, so more commitments may be coming.
Wolf was primarily a basketball player and has not been playing football for very long, but Cal coaches see the potential in the athletic Wolf, who has progressed considerably in a short time.
Cal fans will remember that Tony Gonzalez considered himself a basketball player first and a football player second when he arrived at Cal. Now Gonzalez is considered by many to be the best tight end in the history of pro football.
Antonio Games only played basketball in college (Kent State), but he was taken in the NFL draft and turned into to one of the best tight ends in the league.
Cal’s 2026 recruiting class now has 16 commitments and is ranked as the 19th-best class in the country by both 247 Sports and Rivals, while On3 places Cal's class at No. 32 at this stage of the recruiting.
Wolf is the 10th player to commit to Cal in the past two weeks, joining wide receiver EJ Morgan, defensive lineman Frank Fanua, offensive lineman Koloi Keli, tight end Taimane Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.
Here is 247 Sports' scouting report on Wolf:
Born in Austria. Former basketball player that played at the FIBA U16 Euro Championship with the Austrian national team. Scored in his first career football game against Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater.
