Luca Wolf, a Tight End from Austria, Commits to Cal

Coaches‼️

TE | 252lbs | 6’5 1/2 | co26

I am an athletic hybrid! I run like a receiver and block like a beast‼️ ex-high level basketball player (FIBA Euros/ BCL catholic league)

Only been playing the game since this summer!

I MAKE PLAYShttps://t.co/bzYTQIoruS@KrisDurham16… pic.twitter.com/PPGYAI8iiI