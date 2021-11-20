10 Reasons It's Tough for The Big Game to Remain a Big Game

One year, when I was still with the San Francisco Chronicle and Cal and Stanford had become perennial Pac-10 bottom-feeders in football, the newspaper's sports department let it be known that it would longer call the Cal-Stanford football game "The Big Game." That decree lasted about three days, because pushback from readers was so strong that "The Big Game" monicker was quickly reinstated.

Many of the people in the Chronicle sports department at the time were from outside the Bay Area. They didn't get it.

“This rivalry is as big as ever,” Stanford coach David Shaw said this week.

---Cal coach Justin Wilcox comments in the video atop this story on whether the result of the Big Game makes or breaks Cal's season---

It is certainly as big to alumni of Cal and Stanford, but does it capture to the attention of the Bay Area sports fan the way it once did?

It was once one of the biggest events of the year in the Bay Area, for a variety of reasons.

For the first half of the 20th century, college football and basketball were the only major sports in the Bay Area. In those days, college football dominated the fall sports landscape in America. And people had to attend a football game to see it.

When unbeaten Cal faced unbeaten Stanford with a spot in the Rose Bowl on the line in the 1924 Big Game, 77,000 people squeezed into 73,000-seat Memorial Stadium, and thousands watched from Tightwad Hill. The game was front page news in every Bay Area newspaper, with myriad preview stories in the days leading up to the game and tons of articles about the game afterward.

But the Big Game has faced a number of obstacles for attention over the past 70 years or so. We thought of 10 issues that may have diverted attention from the Cal-Stanford football game in the Bay Area.

---College football was the biggest fall sporting event in American until pro football, with the help of the addition of television, started a slow rise in popularity in the 1950s, eventually becoming America’s No. 1 sport.

---San Francisco established a pro football team in 1946 and the 49ers gradually rose in Bay Area popularity. Interest in the 49ers spiked in the 1981 season when Bill Walsh and Joe Montana led the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory, and the 49ers have been the most popular sports team in the Bay Area ever since.

---The Giants moved from New York to San Francisco in 1958 and interest in the Giants increased in 2000 when they began play at their new inner-city ballpark and rose again when they won World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Although the baseball season has only a limited overlap with college football, the Giants were another obstacle in the way of Bay Area college football.

---The A’s arrived in Oakland from Kansas City in 1968 and their success in the 1970s attracted Bay Area attention that still exists, and the addition of the NHL's San Jose Sharks in 1991 appealed to a niche group.

---The Warriors moved to San Francisco in 1962, and the ever-rising interest in the Warriors in the Bay Area took off in a big way when Steph Curry arrived and led the Warriors to the 2015 NBA title, starting a run of three titles in four years and an NBA-record 73 wins in the other.

---Stanford and Cal seldom have had top-notch football teams in the same season. Since 1951, only once have Cal and Stanford both been ranked in the final AP poll. That was 1991, when Cal wound up No. 8 and Stanford was No. 22. Only once was it the case that the winner of the Big Game would go to the Rose Bowl. That was in 1924, and that Big Game featured Hall of Fame coaches Pop Warner and Andy Smith. The game finished in a 20-20 tie, giving Stanford the Rose Bowl berth.

Cal center Matthew Cindric discusses the importance of the Big Game:

---The Influx of people from other states changed the sports landscape. Population of the San Francisco Bay Area was about 2.7 million in 1950. Now it’s nearly three times that at more than 7.7 million, as folks from across the country decided the Bay Area was the place to be. The regional loyalty that supports college football was diluted as those people from other parts of the country were not as invested in Bay Area sports traditions and were more attracted to pro teams and their leagues.

---Bay Area newspapers and media outlets focus on the pro sports these days and have virtually abandoned covering the local college football and basketball teams because surveys have shown a much greater interest in pro sports than college sports in the Bay Area.

---Television nowadays shows a ton of college games every weekend, so the college football fan can see a game of his choosing from the comfort of his living room. But what is lost is the intangible effect on tradition that attending a game provides.

---The Big Game is no longer the final game of the season for both teams. For years, the Big Game was the last game for both schools, with only occasional exceptions, providing a fever-pitch climax. But in 2011, when the Pac-10 was expanded to the Pac-12, scheduling became an issue. Because Stanford and Cal did not want the Big Game to be played on Thanksgiving weekend, it was placed in another weekend within its Pac-12 schedule. In 2012, the Big Game was played on Oct. 20, with Stanford having six regular-season games after that. Only once since 2007 has the Big Game been the final regular-season game for both teams, and that was 2018, when the Big Game was postponed from its original date of Nov. 17 to the end of the season (Dec. 1) because of wildfire smoke. The feeling of a grand finale has been lost.

Don't fret, Big Game fans. This is not over. Sports trends change all the time, often for unforeseen reasons. The Bay Area is no longer growing, college athletes will be getting paid soon, television is being phased out by online entities, some pro sports teams and leagues could implode, and some day Stanford and Cal football could rise to the top of what is likely be a very different looking Pac-12 – or Pac-16 – or Great West-20 – or whatever. I would not be shocked if the 150th Big Game in 2047 is the biggest sports event on the Bay Area calendar – for reasons I cannot imagine at the moment.

Afterall you might get occurrences like this:

.

Cover photo of the Axe is by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

