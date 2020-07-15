Cal Football: OT Will Reed Commits to Cal for 2021

Cal received its 10th football commitment for the class of 2021 on Wednesday when William Reed, an offensive tackle from Sammamish, Wash., announced on social media he will attend Cal.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Reed (video above) attends Eastside Catholic High School and chose Cal over offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Utah, Duke, Colorado and Kansas, among others. He is considered a three-star recruit.

The 247Sports composite rankings list Reed as the No. 846 overall recruit in the class of 2021 and the No. 74 offensive tackle.

Rivals.com ranks Reed as the 36th-best offensive tackle prospect in the country, and the 10th-best prospect in the state of Washington.

New Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure was listed as the primary recruiter for Reed.

Reed posted a 3.8 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Video highlights of Reed are available atop the story and additional 2019 video highlights can be seen here:

Reed is among the candidates for Sports Illustrated's 2020 All-America team, a project introduced on Wednesday. Click here for SI's evaluation of Reed and video highights.

Here is SI's evaluation of Reed:

Frame: Long, lean frame with room to add 20-25 pounds overall without much issue.

Athleticism: Moves well for his size, uses his hands well, and sets well in pass protection. Plays with aggression, especially at the second level.

Instincts: Leverages his frame and size well in the run game, and uses his length to his advantage in the passing game. Absorbs initial blow and delivers consistent first punches.

Polish: Sets confidently in his pass protection sets and moves effectively to the second level. He has to improve his pad height at the college level, as he continues to add to his frame.

Bottom Line: Reed is a long, lean tackle prospect with consistent footwork that will improve over time. He needs to add overall mass and definition to his frame and improve his pad height. He projects as a Power 5 contributor later in his career.

Reed joins Cal’s previous nine commitments for 2021, eight of whom are candidates for Sports Illustrated's All-America team, as is Reed:

Tight end Jermaine Terry, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, quarterback Kai Millner, wide receiver Mavin Anderson, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, defensive end Akili Calhoun, safety Hunter Barth and safety Fatuvalu Iosefa. All except Iosefa are SI All-America candidates.

Before Reed’s announcement Cal’s 2021 recruiting class was ranked as the 51st-best class by 247Sports and No. 59 by Rivals.com.

