SI All-American Candidate William Reed Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL William Reed
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
School: Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic
Schools of Interest: California, Duke, Colorado 

Frame: Long, lean frame with room to add 20-25 pounds overall without much issue. 

Athleticism: Moves well for his size, uses his hands well, and sets well in pass protection. Plays with aggression, especially at the second level. 

Instincts: Leverages his frame and size well in the run game, and uses his length to his advantage in the passing game. Absorbs initial blow and delivers consistent first punches. 

Polish: Sets confidently in his pass protection sets and moves effectively to the second level. He has to improve his pad height at the college level, as he continues to add to his frame. 

Bottom Line: Reed is a long, lean tackle prospect with consistent footwork that will improve over time. He needs to add overall mass and definition to his frame and improve his pad height. He projects as a Power 5 contributor later in his career.

