All Bearcats

Cincinnati a Slight Betting Favorite in Road Matchup Against Colorado

Will the point total get cleared on Wednesday night?

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) grabs a rebound over Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) grabs a rebound over Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 11, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — A pair of winless Big 12 teams face off in conference play tonight and Cincinnati is a betting favorite to take out Colorado. Both teams are 0-4 in conference but oddsmakers have UC as a 2.5-point favorite over the Buffaloes with a point total set at 134 points.

The Bearcats enter this game 10-5 straight up and 6-9 against the spread, while Colorado is 9-6 SU and 7-8 ATS. Cincinnati is 2-3 ATS on the road this season.

Will the under train continue? Cincinnati games have gone under the point total in seven consecutive outings amidst elite defense and a worsening offense. CU is right at level on their end, with a 7-7-1 record hitting the total this season.

Cincinnati road games are 0-5 hitting overs this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker

Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll

ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray

Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action

'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins

Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal

Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play

Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton

Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach

Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball