Cincinnati a Slight Betting Favorite in Road Matchup Against Colorado
CINCINNATI — A pair of winless Big 12 teams face off in conference play tonight and Cincinnati is a betting favorite to take out Colorado. Both teams are 0-4 in conference but oddsmakers have UC as a 2.5-point favorite over the Buffaloes with a point total set at 134 points.
The Bearcats enter this game 10-5 straight up and 6-9 against the spread, while Colorado is 9-6 SU and 7-8 ATS. Cincinnati is 2-3 ATS on the road this season.
Will the under train continue? Cincinnati games have gone under the point total in seven consecutive outings amidst elite defense and a worsening offense. CU is right at level on their end, with a 7-7-1 record hitting the total this season.
Cincinnati road games are 0-5 hitting overs this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
