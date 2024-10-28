Cincinnati Bearcats Announce Multi-Team Event With Nicholls, Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI — Bearcats basketball is spinning a pair of non-conference games into a special multi-team event to honor a cool story. The Nov. 15 game against Nicholls is part of the Twyman-Stokes Classic multi-team event shared with Northern Kentucky and Nicholls.
The game is raising awareness for UC's Barrett Cancer Center and Ride Cincinnati campaigns and more.
Cincinnati basketball legend Jack Twyman and former Rochester/Cincinnati Royals teammate Maurice Stokes shared a special bond following an injury to Stokes that left him a quadriplegic.
Twyman eventually adopted him.
"As I learned of this story after becoming the head coach at Cincinnati, I was amazed that it is not more well-known across the country,” Wes Miller said in a release. “Regardless of your loyalty or interest in basketball, this is a story thatcan enrich us all. As Jack Twyman is one of UC's own, it's only right that we use our platform to bring light to this incredible story of teammates."
Read more about the announcement here.
