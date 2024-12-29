Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Road Favorites Again as Big 12 Play Gets Rolling
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are road favorites again on Monday night in a season where they've yet to enter a game as betting underdogs. UC is favored by 3.5 points against Kansas State with the point total set at 140.5.
The Bearcats start league play 10-1 straight up and 6-5 against the spread, while KSU is 6-5 SU and 3-8 ATS. Cincinnati is 2-1 ATS on the road and has been a clear under-team all season with its top-tier defense. Their games are 2-9 to the over as 2024 comes to a close in Manhattan, Kansas.
Cincinnati holds the consensus fourth-best betting odds to win the Big 12 regular-season title entering the conference slate. Bettors can find the number as high as 18-1 on Caesar's Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
