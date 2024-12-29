All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Road Favorites Again as Big 12 Play Gets Rolling

The Bearcats head to Kansas to tip things off.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kalu Ezikpe (1) celebrates after a basket in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas State Wildcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Bearcats collected a 74-72 conference win.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kalu Ezikpe (1) celebrates after a basket in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas State Wildcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Bearcats collected a 74-72 conference win. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are road favorites again on Monday night in a season where they've yet to enter a game as betting underdogs. UC is favored by 3.5 points against Kansas State with the point total set at 140.5.

The Bearcats start league play 10-1 straight up and 6-5 against the spread, while KSU is 6-5 SU and 3-8 ATS. Cincinnati is 2-1 ATS on the road and has been a clear under-team all season with its top-tier defense. Their games are 2-9 to the over as 2024 comes to a close in Manhattan, Kansas.

Cincinnati holds the consensus fourth-best betting odds to win the Big 12 regular-season title entering the conference slate. Bettors can find the number as high as 18-1 on Caesar's Sportsbook.

