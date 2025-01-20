All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech

UC has had some interesting betting tendencies this season.

Russ Heltman

Feb 3, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) reacts after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is a narrow home betting underdog Texas Tech for the second time this season. Oddsmakers set the line at Tech -1.5 with a point total at 132.5. UC's only been a home underdog one other time this season in the loss to Kansas.

UC is 12-5 straight up and 7-10 against the spread this season, while Tech is 13-4 SU and 9-8 ATS. The under train continued chugging for Cincinnati against ASU to move them to 2-15 this season hitting overs.

The nine-under streak in UC games could finally fall on Tuesday against a TTU squad that's 10-7 hitting overs this season (10-6 as a favorite).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

