NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season

Cincinnati is in a woeful offensive funk.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives on Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives on Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 11, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are officially out of consensus NCAA Tournament projections for the first time this season. A four-game losing streak has kicked the team out of a projected nine seed on Bracket Matrix and left them with a 21% chance to make the dance on Team Rankings.

It's been a rough tailspin to start conference play 0-4 for the first time in the Wes Miller era. Their defense has been great, but UC is scoring 55.5 points per game in this stretch and shooting 37.9% from the floor. The losses have been by an average of 11 points.

It's nearly impossible to win with those numbers and they have to figure it out soon for a path at climbing back into the tournament picture.

Bracket Matrix Check-In Jan. 12
Bracket Matrix Check-In Jan. 12 / Bracket Matrix

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

