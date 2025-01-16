All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team

Only 25 names cracked the list.

Russ Heltman

6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night.
6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night. / Scott Springer/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball's five-star 2025 recruit Shon Abaev made it onto the Naismith High School Midseason Team this week. He earned a spot along with 24 others on the list.

According to 247Sports, Abaev is the 24th-best player nationally and the sixth-best small forward on their composite ratings, while being just inside the top 30 nationally on other major services. The 6-8 talent held 26 total offers before cutting down his list and picking UC. Abaev officially visited UC on Oct. 2 and committed to the program at the end of Nov. 2024.

He is Cincinnati's first five-star recruit in the Wes Miller era and is one of the best projected talents to come into the program this century.

Naismith Midseason Team
Naismith Midseason Team / Naismith Award

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker

Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll

ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray

Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action

'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins

Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal

Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play

Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton

Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach

Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Tal

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball