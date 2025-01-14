The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's John Hollinger dropped some NBA Draft prospects he's keeping an eye on the rest of the college season and Cincinnati's Jizzle James made the list.
James is struggling in conference play but has turned heads 45-plus games into his college career.
"Shooting questions would loom if James entered the draft this year, at 29.7 percent career from 3 and 75 percent from the line," Hollinger wrote. "And short guards always have a much higher prove-it-to-me hurdle to leap to be selected on draft night. James’ strength, however, is a good counterargument to his lack of height, and he has the hops to get up despite his stature.
"Scouts will want to see more in the brutal Big 12 season, of course, especially on the shooting front. Realistically, James is probably a second-round candidate given the strength of this draft, but he’s still better than a lot of players I’ve seen on early draft boards."
James is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists on 42% shooting this season. Cincinnati has not had a player drafted to the league since Jacob Evans in 2018.
