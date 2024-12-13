All Bearcats

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Favorite Against Xavier in 2024 Crosstown Shootout

Will UC win handily like oddsmakers project?

Russ Heltman

Xavier Musketeers forward Lazar Djokovic (17), Cincinnati Bearcats forward Ody Oguama (33), Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20), Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) and Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) compete for a rebound in the first half of the 91st Crosstown Shootout basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
Xavier Musketeers forward Lazar Djokovic (17), Cincinnati Bearcats forward Ody Oguama (33), Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20), Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) and Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) compete for a rebound in the first half of the 91st Crosstown Shootout basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Saturday's betting line surfaced for the 92nd edition of the Crosstown Shootout. Cincinnati is an 8.5-point home favorite on Fanduel Sportsbook to beat Xavier for the first time under Wes Miller. The point total is set at 143.5.

Cincinnati enters this game 4-4 against the spread to Xavier's 4-5 mark. The Musketeers did not cover in their lone road trip to TCU (76-72 loss as one-point underdogs). Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 2-3 ATS at home.

Only one of the past five matchups in this series has been decided by nine-plus points. Catch it all on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET.

Published
