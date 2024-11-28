Wes Miller Introduces Five-Star Signee Shon Abaev to 2025 Class: 'Big, Big-Time Player'
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats can celebrate Thanksgiving extra hard after signing top-30 2025 five-star forward Shon Abaev to the next recruiting class.
Wes Miller gave his glowing thoughts on the signing.
"Sean puts winning at a premium," Miller said in a video release. "He's a Bearcat. He fits here. People point to his scoring all the time. He can really score. People point to his shooting all the time. He can really shoot it. But the thing I don't think people realize is he's unbelievable making plays for others. He's unbelievable when he has the ball in his hands as a facilitator. He's a big, big-time player.
"People are gonna point to the rankings. Yes, he's highly ranked. People are gonna point to all the accolades. Yes, he has accolades. What I'm here to tell you, he's better than all the things people say about him. He's one of the hardest workers we've ever recruited. He's one of the biggest winners we've recruited. I mean, those are the two things. There's other talented players, but the way he values winning and the way that he works at it every day. That's why we knew he'd fit here."
Abaev is hovering right on the edge of high four and five-star status with his game speaking for itself.
"He comes from a great family," Miller continued. "His father, Ilya, his mother, Olga, his brother, Eli, who's playing basketball professionally in Israel right now. His little sister, Emily, it's been great getting to know his whole family. He also comes from great coaching. Silk McSweeney his high school coach. He's one of the best high school coaches in the country at Calvary Christian Academy. He comes from a great group of coaches at SOH Elite on the Under Armour circuit, and it's been really, really neat to watch in that environment, with his family, the right people around him in those basketball programs.
"He's been in his development over the last couple years, he keeps getting better and better and better. Fifth Third is going to be rocking, as we continue to build this program with guys like Shon Abaev Keyshuan Tillery in this class."
